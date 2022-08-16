Construction on new Frank Liske Park Barn underway

CONCORD — Work on the new barn at Frank Liske Park is in full swing.

The old barn at the park burned down in March 2020.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners heard an update on the new barn from Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer earlier this month.

Bilafer said about 50% of the utility work is complete for the new barn.

Work is also being done to get all water lines pressurized and tested before tying the new waterlines in with the old.

The barn site has been graded — the footings and underslab have been laid and plumbing and electrical work was also laid in the ground.

There has been a small difficulty with the land, but this time it wasn't rock.

Some soil in the area wasn't sturdy enough for construction, so it has been replaced, Bilafer said.

Some aspects of construction like water and sewer easements are easier and faster to complete, Bilafer said, now that the county owns the property of Frank Liske Park instead of leasing it from the state.

The public can expect to see some vertical construction soon. The masonry elevator shaft is expected to go up in the coming weeks.