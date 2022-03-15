Continuing Concord caring

Jack Cox of Concord went to Hilton Head last March to play golf with a group of old friends. He came back with the idea to bring together a group of people who want to give to our community by combining resources to drastically increase the impact of their giving.

In other words, he wanted to replicate in Concord what he had learned at the inaugural meting of 100 Men Who Care Hilton Head, founded by Mike Bruce. Jack agreed to join this group if Mike would help set up a similar organization in Concord.

With a simple handshake, they started the process and on July 15, 2021 a group of men met at Central United Methodist Church for its first quarterly meeting.

The concept is a simple one: Each member agrees to contribute $400 a year ($100 quarterly) to support a local charity. Charities are nominated by members themselves. They prepare a fact sheet about the charity and then make a five-minute presentation to the group. At each quarterly meeting, three charities are presented. Members then vote their top charity. A member is given a second change to be the winner by resubmitting the charity at a later quarterly meeting. At a following meeting, a report is given on how the receiving charity spent the funds.