Continuing Concord caring

Jack Cox of Concord went to Hilton Head last March to play golf with a group of old friends. He came back with the idea to bring together a group of people who want to give to our community by combining resources to drastically increase the impact of their giving.
In other words, he wanted to replicate in Concord what he had learned at the inaugural meting of 100 Men Who Care Hilton Head, founded by Mike Bruce. Jack agreed to join this group if Mike would help set up a similar organization in Concord.
With a simple handshake, they started the process and on July 15, 2021 a group of men met at Central United Methodist Church for its first quarterly meeting.
The concept is a simple one: Each member agrees to contribute $400 a year ($100 quarterly) to support a local charity. Charities are nominated by members themselves. They prepare a fact sheet about the charity and then make a five-minute presentation to the group. At each quarterly meeting, three charities are presented. Members then vote their top charity. A member is given a second change to be the winner by resubmitting the charity at a later quarterly meeting. At a following meeting, a report is given on how the receiving charity spent the funds.
Since formation of the organization, three charities have been selected:
Our first award was given to the Tour De Saints Charity Bicycle Ride, an event hosted by All Saints Episcopal Church where all proceeds will go to the Cooperative Christian Ministry in Concord. With our initial donation, the event was able to raise more than $13,000.
Opportunity House was the beneficiary from the 100 Men’s October meeting and was awarded $4,200. Opportunity House is a day shelter in Concord that provides two meals a day, showers, laundry, clothing, and computers. It has a housing program with the long-term purpose of getting people off the streets and into housing. It provides guests with GED assistance, help getting identification and counseling for substance abuse and mental health issues.
Concord Meals On Wheels received our most recent donation. CMOW deliveries provide the support and peace of mind that help seniors remain independent in their homes longer, delaying or avoiding alternate living arrangements or nursing care. Also, temporary service helps recently hospitalized clients meet their nutritional needs during their recovery period. Hunger among our senior neighbors remains a serious issue. One out of every seven seniors go hungry every day.
In less than a year, 100 Men Who Care has recruited nearly 50 members with the goal of continuing to reach at least 100 men. This is a non-denominational organization that welcomes men of all faiths.
All funds go to the selected nonprofits and members receive a qualified 501(c)3 receipt for their yearly contribution. A qualified 501(c)3 funding group collects and distributes the contributions. This eliminates the need to incur additional cost for a local organization and maximizes the funds to the charity providing the service.
To join and to get more specific information, access our website: https://100menwhocareconcord.com/ or attend the next quarterly meeting in April in the Coltrane Room of Central United Methodist Church.
Mitchell Hagler is a retired college teacher and administrator;. He can be reached at mhagler3@carolina.rr.com