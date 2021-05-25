Cooper announce East Coast headquarters for Mecklenburg County

RALEIGH – Credit Karma, a personal finance technology company, will add 600 new jobs in Mecklenburg County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $13 million to expand its Charlotte presence with a new high-tech engineering hub.

“We are thrilled to have Credit Karma establish their East Coast headquarters in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is the ideal place for technology companies to do business, thanks to our tech-savvy talent, resilient economy and great quality of life.”

Credit Karma is a consumer technology platform best known for providing more than four billion free credit scores to consumers. The company has since grown into a go-to destination for more than 110 million members globally for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), savings accounts and now checking accounts both offered through banking partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC. This latest expansion will create an east coast engineering hub for software development and programming functions for new products and services throughout the world.