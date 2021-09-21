County Commissioners approve economic grant for Intertape Polymer expansion

“I am certainly very excited to see (Intertape Polymer) expand here in Cabarrus County,” Morris said Monday. “It seems like only yesterday they began construction on the plant and it really hasn’t been that long, but for them to be expanding this rapidly, I think is very exciting. This is one of the companies that I have used a number of times as an example of how economic development projects in one part of the County benefit everyone in the County. And certainly when Amazon located in our area and (with) Intertape Polymer (Corporation) as one of their suppliers (located in) Cabarrus County, I’m sure that had a lot to do with it.”