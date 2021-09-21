County Commissioners approve economic grant for Intertape Polymer expansion

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at Monday’s Regular Meeting to approve a three-year economic grant to Intertape Polymer Corporation which is set to bring more than two dozen new jobs to the area.
“Intertape Polymer Corporation is an advanced manufacturer of protective packing products,” Shanell Varner of the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation said during Monday’s meeting which was held virtually over Microsoft Teams through YouTube. “They’re proposing an expansion project at their plant on Bill McGee Road in Midland. The projected investment is approximately $49.3 million in real and personal property. They also plan to create 25 jobs with average wages above our current County average wage.”
Intertape Polymer originally announced in Feb. 2016 it would build a $40 million facility in Midland which would employ 49 people. It later invested a further $13.5 million in 2017 while adding another 10 jobs.
The three-year economic development grant approved by the County Commissioners Monday will carry with it an estimated $627,527 with net revenue to the County during that time amounting to $110,748.
Intertape Polymer makes tape for Amazon. Board Chair Steve Morris believes the location of the facility in Midland provided an incentive for Amazon to locate a fulfillment center nearby in Kannapolis. Amazon opened a facility in the city in 2019.
“I am certainly very excited to see (Intertape Polymer) expand here in Cabarrus County,” Morris said Monday. “It seems like only yesterday they began construction on the plant and it really hasn’t been that long, but for them to be expanding this rapidly, I think is very exciting. This is one of the companies that I have used a number of times as an example of how economic development projects in one part of the County benefit everyone in the County. And certainly when Amazon located in our area and (with) Intertape Polymer (Corporation) as one of their suppliers (located in) Cabarrus County, I’m sure that had a lot to do with it.”
The Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on the economic grant but no one asked to speak.
“It is really exciting for them to be prospering and for them to be ready to expand so quickly,” Morris said. “So congratulations to them and I am certainly in full support of this project.”