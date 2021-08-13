County offers local course for caregivers following tumultuous year

“The class is for the caregiver to start realizing that they can do something for themselves to make them stronger and get to a better place so they can handle this difficult situation of taking care of their loved one, because you often hear caregivers just disappear into the other person,” Domann said. “It’s not about them anymore, it’s like they’re having a newborn baby, and later in life sometimes the role is reversed and you’re now taking care of parents and it can be exhausting.”

Respite Care

Beacham and Domann said they often find caregivers don’t realize they can ask for support from the County. The class is also not the only option either. The County actually offers something called “Respite Care” which is exactly what it sounds like.

“(It’s) just a short-term break from caregiving responsibilities,” Beacham said. “Having an in-home aide come in the home and provide care to someone’s loved one or family member, friend, whoever, and giving them that break so they can read a book or take a nap.’ So it can be something as simple as that. I’ve had caregivers say, ‘Now I can go eat lunch with my daughter,’ so just giving the caregiver that break to do something that they enjoy or something that they want to do.”