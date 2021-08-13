County offers local course for caregivers following tumultuous year

CABARRUS COUNTY — Effects from lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic have gone far beyond physical sickness and studies are starting to show some of the ramifications upon families across the world.
In a study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control in June, it was found that among those who identified as unpaid caregivers, around two-thirds of respondents said they experienced mental health challenges such as anxiety or depression as well as suicidal thoughts.
That is in contrast to only one-third of those who identified as having no caregiving responsibilities reporting the same.
The Local Challenge
Celeste Beacham is a Family Caregiver Support Specialist in Cabarrus County. She has seen the struggles caregivers have had throughout the pandemic first hand.
“I’ve had a couple of caregivers that just broke down on the phone and cried,” she said in a Zoom interview last month. “I asked them, ‘Have you talked to your family members?’ Because family can be a really good support and they will say, “’I don’t want to burden my family with it.’”
This is not a unique situation according to the study done by the CDC which featured more than 10,000 survey respondents. Of those 10,000, 40 percent identified as unpaid caregivers.
An unpaid caregiver is someone who provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis. This is termed “informal or unpaid care” because it is provided by family or friends rather than by paid caregivers.
The study also found that those who care for both children under 18 and adults saw around 85 percent experience adverse mental health symptoms.
"What is striking here is just how widespread unpaid caregiving responsibilities are in the population and how much of a burden and a toll these responsibilities are having,” Shantha Rajaratnam, a co-author of the study and a psychologist at the Turner Institute of Brain and Mental Health at Monash University in Australia, said in an NPR article on the study.
There is help available!
Being an unpaid caregiver is a challenge even without a pandemic to deal with. Beacham was helping unpaid caregivers even before COVID-19 hit North Carolina in February 2020. She always told the caregivers she was working with to seek help if they needed it.
“Go ahead and ask for help, find out what resources are out there,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Whether it’s family members, your physician, a neighbor or anyone who you think might be able to help you, but the big thing is don’t wait until you’re in a crisis.
“Request services that you need, even if your name needs to be added to a waitlist. if you don’t want the services at the time your name comes up on the wait list, then just decline the service. I don’t think there’s any harm in being on a wait list for services.”
Resources have always been available for unpaid caregivers in Cabarrus County, but following such a tumultuous time in which many caregivers didn’t want to accept help due to the risk of those who they are caring for being exposed to COVID-19, Beacham wants people to know that help remains available.
A good way to start seeking support as a caregiver is the Powerful Tools for Caregivers class. It is a six-week class series offered online that will be held on Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Aug. 25 to Sept. 29. This will be a virtual class and is specifically for the caregiver and covers different applicable topics each week. Enrollment for the class closes Wednesday, Aug. 18.
“People don’t realize it’s out there and we can’t do enough education in the community to let people know because they just haven’t heard of it,” Susan Domann, a Supervisor for Adult and Aging Services in Cabarrus County said.
The program is entirely free and one can sign up by calling the Adult and Aging Services at 704-920-1400 and selecting Option 7. It offers a counseling piece, provides potential resources for caregivers and has no income qualification. The only qualification for the program is that the caregiver and/or care recipient live in Cabarrus County. Additionally, priority is given to those who are caring for individuals with a cognitive deficit such as dementia.
“The class is for the caregiver to start realizing that they can do something for themselves to make them stronger and get to a better place so they can handle this difficult situation of taking care of their loved one, because you often hear caregivers just disappear into the other person,” Domann said. “It’s not about them anymore, it’s like they’re having a newborn baby, and later in life sometimes the role is reversed and you’re now taking care of parents and it can be exhausting.”
Respite Care
Beacham and Domann said they often find caregivers don’t realize they can ask for support from the County. The class is also not the only option either. The County actually offers something called “Respite Care” which is exactly what it sounds like.
“(It’s) just a short-term break from caregiving responsibilities,” Beacham said. “Having an in-home aide come in the home and provide care to someone’s loved one or family member, friend, whoever, and giving them that break so they can read a book or take a nap.’ So it can be something as simple as that. I’ve had caregivers say, ‘Now I can go eat lunch with my daughter,’ so just giving the caregiver that break to do something that they enjoy or something that they want to do.”
Work for this type of care is done with funds distributed by the state and through the County as part of the Older Americans Act. The Family Caregiver Support Program grant was formerly coordinated through the Senior Center – Concord in Cabarrus County, but now is coordinated through the Cabarrus County Department of Human Services in Kannapolis, NC.
Help like this will hopefully provide help to an incredibly vulnerable population which has seen dramatic mental health challenges throughout the pandemic. The CDC’s study found nearly 40 percent of caregivers reported having suicidal thoughts. More than 30 percent significantly considered it which was about five times the number of non-caregivers.
You’re not alone!
Beacham has done all she could to make sure her caregivers are doing at least OK with everything going on around them.
“Caregivers are trying to do this on their own and they’re feeling more overwhelmed,” she said. “They don’t even want family coming in because with a family member who’s going to work, or going out in the community or whatever, may expose them to COVID. I’ve noticed that a lot of caregivers were saying, ‘No, I don’t want anybody coming in my home right now. I just want to keep it me and the person I’m caring for.’
“Taking that into consideration, I called my caregivers and asked, How are you doing? How are things going?’ Things like that. I’ve noticed that some caregivers are now willing to accept services in the home due to the COVID-19 vaccine. There are still some caregivers who say, ‘No, I’m just going to wait, I’m doing OK right now.’ as well. So I think that’s kind of the trend.
“In the past before the pandemic, I would call and ask a caregiver, ‘Are you ready for aide services?’ and the caregiver would respond, ‘Yes, we’re ready, come on in,’ but since the pandemic they’ve been a little more hesitant and I can understand that too.”
She hopes they will be able to help as many people as they can with the Powerful Tools for Caregivers class series coming up in a couple of weeks. Domann has seen individuals truly affected in positive ways with their class.
“Caregivers realize they’re not alone and there are others like them,” she said. “It’s just such a good support for them. They’ll even sometimes keep in touch after the class. It’s really one of the best things we do.”