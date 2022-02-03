Cox Mill senior candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars

Shiva Gadireddy, a graduating senior at Cox Mill High School, has been named a Career and Technical Education candidate as part of the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The Career and Technical Education candidates were nominated by their Chief State School Officers based on their accomplishments in career and technical education fields.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of President Lyndon B. Johnson to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts.

In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.