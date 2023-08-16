On a hot summer Aug. 9 evening, a steady stream of farmworkers made the short trek from their living quarters to the mobile health clinic on the grassy edge of Patterson Farms. It was operated by Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers.

It’s here that the roughly 200 seasonal workers — most of whom are from Mexico — receive medical assistance, including primary care treatment (treating for blood pressure and glucose checkups), lab work and dental services.

Since CRCHC entered into a partnership with Patterson Farm in 2019, with the help of a grant through the N.C. Farmworkers Health Program, the organization has provided health care services to more than 500 farm workers.

“It’s been an awesome experience,” said Christina Echevarria, CRCHC’s mobile unit/special populations manager, who is in charge of the operation. “It’s a very rewarding thing to do.”

Echevarria, who is bilingual, is the point person for the workers, who reach out to her to make appointments. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lydia Adams, who treats the patients, also speaks Spanish.

“That is a big factor in welcoming more and more patients in,” Echevarria said.

The mobile medical clinic comes to the China Grove-based farm twice a month on the second and fourth Wednesdays from 4-8 p.m., when the employees have already finished work for the day.

Most workers qualify for a discounted price of about $35 per visit, Echevarria said.

“It’s such a pleasure to deliver primary health care in non-traditional settings,” said Adams in a recent video promoting the mobile unit.

In addition to its migrant health program, CRCHC also provides care to homeless individuals at a homeless shelter in Rowan County through a relationship with Rowan Helping Ministries in Salisbury.

CRCHC has been a key resource for farmworkers beyond the two evenings a month. The organization works with a local taxi company to pick up workers and transport them to in-house clinics or the hospital as needs arise.

“Considering they are migrant workers, most do not have transportation, so by providing and bringing attention and services to them, it is really beneficial,” Echevarria said.

Francisco Victoria, who has been working at the farm since 2017, visits the clinic often. He has received treatment for an injured shoulder, medication for a fungus on his toes and help with his blood pressure.

“It’s really benefited me,” Victoria told the Independent Tribune through a translator, “because when I have felt sick I have come here and they have treated me and given me the necessary medications.”

Victoria came to the United States to provide a better life for his family in Mexico. Most of the money he makes goes back to his family, including his wife and four children. He is expecting his fifth child next month.

Another Mexican worker, Raul Sanchez, is glad that CRCHC has staff who speak Spanish, making interactions easier.

“That is very helpful because I can talk in my own language and I can express what my symptoms are,” he said.

For many migrant workers employed by the farm, CRCHC’s mobile clinic is more than just a nice convenience; it’s an absolute lifeline.

“I would say the biggest benefit is that they would go without healthcare otherwise,” said CRCHC’s Director of Administration Brittany Payne. “A lot of people who access our services would have to go to the emergency room or would just go without care and struggle.”

The farm has relied on Mexican workers for over 30 years to harvest important crops like strawberries, tomatoes, and peppers, according to Nora Patterson, the farm’s corporate secretary. The farm works with the N.C. Growers Association, which recruits the workforce.

Migrant workers come to the farm under the federal H-2A program, which brings foreign nationals to the United States for temporary agricultural jobs.

“The reason we do this is because it’s a legal, vetted workforce,” Patterson said. “They are approved by the government, they’re sent over here and they want to work.”

The workers arrive on the farm in groups, beginning in March, and work until November, when they go back to their families in Mexico, Patterson said. Many of the same workers come back the following year.

Before establishing the partnership with CRCHC, workers often had to disclose their private medical information to farm officials, like Patterson, who would then drive them to local medical providers for assistance. The process was cumbersome and difficult for all involved.

“It could be an all-day thing,” said Patterson, a registered nurse, especially when a worker needed to go to the emergency room.

With the partnership between the farm and CRCHC in its fourth year, Patterson appreciates the assistance Echevarria and her staff have provided, especially when dealing with confidential medical information.

“Talking directly to the doctor about any medical problems behind closed doors, that’s the way it should be,” Patterson said.