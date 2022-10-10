Cabarrus County woman charged with insurance fraud, false pretense

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Meranda Gail Whitley, 45, of 3612 Libby Lane, Midland, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special agents with N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division accuse Whitley of obtaining payment from her long-term disability company totaling $3,918.96 after she was working full time.

Whitley was served with a criminal summons in Cabarrus County on Sept. 23.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.