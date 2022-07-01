Cabarrus efforts at the heart of remote judicial improvements

In December, N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby convened a Remote Proceedings Task Force to improve efficiency and reduce the liability and costs associated with transporting individuals from detention facilities to courthouses for hearings. The Task Force first met in December 2021.

As a result of recent legislation, the scope of the Task Force was expanded to include proceedings that involve N.C. State Crime Laboratory remote forensic analyst and chemical analyst testimony. This led to the establishment of the State Crime Lab Subcommittee of the Remote Proceedings Task Force.

The charge of this newly formed Subcommittee, chaired by Cabarrus County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Martin McGee, is to:

• Develop a scheduling system between the court and the State Crime Lab to schedule remote testimony of forensic and chemical analysts;

• Develop a process for the issuance of subpoenas to distinguish between remote and in-person attendance of forensic and chemical analysts at court proceedings;

• Prioritize the types of hearings—G.S. 20-139.1(c6) and G.S. 15A-1225.3(b1)— and the ideal circumstances under which analysts remote testimony is appropriate;

• Identify any evidentiary issues associated with remote testimony of chemical or forensic analysts and establish a procedure to address the issues (e.g., develop a procedure for the State Crime Lab to submit exhibits to the court, if applicable).

The Subcommittee’s primary goal is to develop scheduling systems, processes, and procedures that can be applied and utilized statewide to ensure the success of remote chemical and forensic analyst testimony in district and superior court trials. The State Crime Lab Subcommittee held its first meeting Wednesday, May 25 via Webex.

Cabarrus County is currently working with the N.C. State Crime laboratory to pilot hearings that involve the remote testimony of analysts. Judge McGee is grateful for the opportunity for the Cabarrus County courthouse community to partner with the State Crime Lab and the Chief Justice’s Remote Proceedings Task Force to pilot remote lab analyst testimony. “This commonsense use of technology should aid our courts more efficiently provide justice,” said Judge McGee.

On March 14, the technology was tested in a non-trial setting with representatives from the District Court Judges’ Office, Indigent Defense Services, the District Attorney’s Office, the defense bar, law enforcement, and the State Crime Lab. On May 3, two driving while impaired cases were tried, utilizing remote chemical analyst testimony with the N.C. State Crime Lab. A subsequent trial was conducted using the remote technology on May 17 and May 31.

“Other than some confusion of when the cases would be called, the hearings occurred with no problems,” said District Court Judge Michael Knox. “I believe the defense counsel's ability to discuss the matter with the analyst beforehand has been key. To me, this is a timesaver for all parties involved that wish to take advantage of the virtual process. I have seen no negatives thus far."

“The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office appreciated the efforts of lab staff to coordinate the remote testimony with our office,” said Assistant District Attorney Ashlie Shanley. “We hope that the continued use of virtual testimony will assist us in resolving trial matters in a more timely manner.”

The lessons learned in Cabarrus will be used to inform and improve practices statewide in the coming months.