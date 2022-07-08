Concord woman charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH -- North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Khadija Tiera Legree, 31, of 7905 Water Way Drive Northwest, Concord. Legree was charged with felony insurance fraud.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Legree of telling Progressive Southeastern Insurance Co. that an automobile accident occurred after she took out her policy on July 9, 2021, when it occurred before she took out the policy.

According to the arrest warrant, the accident occurred at 11:58 a.m. that day; she took out the policy at 12:30 p.m. and claimed the accident occurred around 3 p.m.

Special agents and Cabarrus County deputies arrested Legree on June 23. She was released on a written promise to appear in court, which is scheduled for July 18.

“Property and casualty insurance fraud costs insurance customers an estimated $120 billion a year in increased premiums,” said Commissioner Causey. “The Department of Insurance has beefed up its fraud-fighting staff in an effort to make more arrests to keep fraud from driving up insurance costs.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.