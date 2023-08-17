The Concord Police Department is investigating a “smash and grab” at a jewelry store where suspects stole over $34,000 worth of merchandise.
On Wednesday Aug., 16, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a “smash and grab” larceny at the Kay Jewelers located inside the Concord Mills Mall at 8111-688 Concord Mills Blvd. Four suspects entered the mall through a service corridor across from the Kay Jewelers.
The suspects were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts and used a large hammer to smash a jewelry case and steal two Rolex Datejust watches valuing a total of $34,050.
The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. A witness to the incident provided arriving officers with suspect descriptions, the direction they headed out of the mall and a suspect vehicle description. Surveillance video shows the suspects getting into a red Toyota RAV4 that was parked in the service area in the corridor at the back of the mall. The red Toyota RAV4 had a Georgia license plate, tag number CVV8331. The tag displayed on the vehicle appears to be fictitious.
Video shows the suspect vehicle exiting the mall onto Carolina Lily Lane and making a left onto Derita Road towards Charlotte. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME to remain anonymous.