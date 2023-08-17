CONCORD — A suspect was shot by Concord police on Wednesday at Locke Mill Plaza.

Officers were called for a shooting into an occupied dwelling at the Locke Mill Plaza off Buffalo Avenue Northwest, the police department said.

Shots were fired inside an apartment at about 5:30 p.m., and a round went into a next-door unit, police said. No injuries were reported. The mill has been converted into apartments and business space.

The suspect fled.

Officers got to the scene and couldn’t find the shooter. They processed the scene and left.

The suspect returned shortly after that to his girlfriend’s apartment.

Police got a call he was there and responded to the apartment.

The girlfriend let the officers inside. The suspect had a gun and despite officers telling him to put it down, he raised the firearm, police said.

That was when an officer shot the suspect twice.

“There is evidence that he intended to point the gun at the police officers when they were inside the apartment,” Maj. Todd McGhee said.

Mark Donald Smith, 50, of 1 Buffalo Ave., Concord, was charged Thursday with two counts of assault by pointing a firearm at law enforcement and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He is being held under $375,000 bond at the Cabarrus County Jail.

The investigation continues.