Judge Charlie Brown to retire in December 2022 after 24 years on bench

SALISBURY - After 24 years on the bench, Rowan County Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown will retire at the end of his term in December 2022, he announced today.

First elected judge in 1998, Brown is completing his sixth term. In 2001 at age 35, he became the youngest chief district court judge in North Carolina and is now the longest serving chief judge in the state among those currently in office.

“My wife and I raised our family during my six terms as a district court judge, and we are now empty nesters, marking a milestone,” said Brown, 55. “I will reach full retirement as my term comes to an end next year, and I will join several other local elected courthouse executives in retiring. A changing of the guard of sorts.”

Brown thanked former Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner for inspiring his career on the bench. Brown succeeded Wagoner as chief district court judge after she was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.