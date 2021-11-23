Judge Charlie Brown to retire in December 2022 after 24 years on bench

SALISBURY - After 24 years on the bench, Rowan County Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown will retire at the end of his term in December 2022, he announced today.
First elected judge in 1998, Brown is completing his sixth term. In 2001 at age 35, he became the youngest chief district court judge in North Carolina and is now the longest serving chief judge in the state among those currently in office.
“My wife and I raised our family during my six terms as a district court judge, and we are now empty nesters, marking a milestone,” said Brown, 55. “I will reach full retirement as my term comes to an end next year, and I will join several other local elected courthouse executives in retiring. A changing of the guard of sorts.”
Brown thanked former Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner for inspiring his career on the bench. Brown succeeded Wagoner as chief district court judge after she was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
“It is difficult to imagine our courthouse without Judge Charlie Brown. He has been an integral and invaluable member of our legal and courthouse community for more than a quarter-century as DSS attorney, assistant district attorney, district court judge and chief district court judge. He has done it all with legal acuity and professionalism,” Wagoner said. “Our county and state have benefitted from his leadership and abilities as he has worked tirelessly for improvements and innovations in all aspects of our court system.”
Brown thanked another mentor, former Rowan County District Attorney Bill Kenerly, for demonstrating a sincere and strong commitment to the pursuit of justice for all, which Brown said set the standard for his own work.
“During Judge Brown’s time as an assistant district attorney, I saw his deep commitment to justice firsthand. As a judge, his work ethic and leadership within the courthouse community will be sorely missed,” said Kenerly, who hired Brown in 1996. “His service to the people of Rowan County and North Carolina has been outstanding.”
Reflecting on his career, Brown said improving the juvenile justice system and other initiatives to benefit children and teens have brought him the most job satisfaction while also presenting the biggest challenges.
Brown began focusing on helping youth soon after his first election, establishing the Rowan County Juvenile Drug Treatment Court in 2001 and presiding over it for five years. The court focused on intensive supervision and treatment for juveniles charged with drug-related offenses. He also joined the Rowan County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council in 2001, serving until 2020.
In 2002, Brown founded the courthouse daycare center, which provides a safe place for children while their parents or guardians are in court and protects them from hearing potentially disturbing testimony.
Brown worked for years at local and state levels to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction in North Carolina, the last state in the country to prosecute 16- and 17-year-olds as adults. For seven years, he served on the N.C. Youth Accountability Task Force and the N.C. Juvenile Justice Planning Committee, which both studied juvenile jurisdiction and recommended that state lawmakers raise the age. The effort was ultimately successful.
Brown received the Kathleen Russo Friend of the Child Award in 2009 from Prevent Child Abuse Rowan, an agency that operates the Child Advocacy Center in Salisbury and promotes education and awareness to help end child abuse. Agency leaders said they chose Brown because he was known for thinking outside the box to find solutions that resulted in better outcomes for children.
In 2010, after requesting and securing an expansion of the Rowan County courthouse, Brown worked to develop a courtroom specially designed to meet the unique needs of juvenile court.