KANNAPOLIS- On Wednesday, June 7, at 3:32 pm, officers of the Kannapolis Police Department responded to 169 Beaumont Avenue to assist EMS with an unresponsive patient at the residence.

Upon arrival, officers located Willie Johnson, Jr., 48, of the residence, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel, according to a press release from the City of Kannapolis.

The investigation is being handled by Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 (jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov) or Investigator Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070 (areid@kannapolisnc.gov).

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public may also contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com. All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders may qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.