Rowan man pleads guilty to meth charges in federal court

SALISBURY - A Rowan County man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for selling methamphetamines and having stolen firearms, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office (RCSO)

Christopher Eudy plead guilty in United States District Court on Aug. 5, in a case that was initiated by the RCSO. RCSO detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s and the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office began making undercover purchases of Methamphetamine from EUDY. In all, a total of almost 4lbs of Methamphetamine were seized from Eudy during this investigation with a street value of $200,000. Also seized during the course of this investigation were 10 firearms, three of which were reported stolen, two in Rowan County and one reported stolen in Georgia, the sheriff's office said.

Eudy was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on Feb. 28, on a two-count indictment for Distribution of Methamphetamine, 50 grams or more, and Possession of Firearm by Felon. As part of a plea agreement Eudy plead guilty to the Distribution of Methamphetamine charge and received an active sentence of 120 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, followed by five years of probation at the completion of his sentence.

"The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office works closely with the United States Attorney’s Office to make sure persons like this are taken out of our communities and will receive lengthy prison sentences," the press release said.