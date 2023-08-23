CONCORD - A suspect was shot and killed during an attempt to take the suspect into custody, according to a press release from Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw.

At approximately 4:49 p.m. Wednesday the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject that had active felony warrants at an address on Odell School Road in Cabarrus County.

Prior to arrival deputies confirmed multiple active felony warrants to include Possession of a Stolen Firearm (2 counts), Larceny of a Firearm (2 counts), Felony Breaking and/or Entering (3 counts), Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (1 count), and Obtain Property of False Pretenses (1 count).

Shaw said that due to the nature of the warrants and potential risks to responding deputies, members of the Special Response Team were called and responded to the area. Members of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office cautiously approached the suspect. The suspect presented and pointed a firearm at deputies and deputies returned fire in response. After unsuccessful attempts at life saving measures, the suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and any new details will be released as soon as the investigation allows, sheriff said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation per Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office policy.

The suspect’s identity is currently being withheld until the family has been notified.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol with any officer involved shooting incidents. Once the investigation is completed, information will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review, which is also standard protocol, Shaw said.