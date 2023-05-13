SALISBURY — An alert employee stopped a package with meth from being delivered to a suspect in jail, according to a news release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office (RCSO)

On March 22, a package was received at the Rowan County Detention Center in the mail. The package was addressed to inmate Keith Furr, and it appeared that it had been mailed from a local attorney’s office, the sheriff's office said. This raised suspicion with the secretary who received the package. A detention center supervisor was contacted, and the package was taken to the X-ray machine at the entrance to the courthouse, but nothing suspicious was located.

Investigators contacted the attorney, who confirmed that Furr was not a client. The attorney was asked to open the package to determine the contents. The attorney was provided latex gloves, as it was suspected that the package could contain illegal narcotics. Once the package was opened, it contained three pieces of paper and an empty envelope. A detective was contacted, who responded and tested a small portion of the paper, which indicated the presence of methamphetamine, the sheriff's office said.

A report was generated, and the case was turned over to the criminal investigations division, who through their investigation, determined that another possible involved suspect may be Donna Lea Mullis, the RCSO said. Detectives knew that she was scheduled to be in court on unrelated matters and asked if she would speak with them. She was not under arrest at the time and agreed to speak with them. During the interview, she admitted to writing forged legal papers and putting the attorney’s name on them. She also admitted to putting methamphetamine on the papers and mailing them to the detention center.

Mullis was charged on May 4 with identity theft, trafficking heroin or opium, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to appear on an unrelated matter. She was placed in jail on a $70,000 secured bond. Furr was charged May 10 with possession with intent to manufacture controlled substance, trafficking heroin or opium and given a $100,000 secured bond.