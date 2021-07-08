Three persons shot and one stabbed in Rockwell incident

ROCKWELL – Four people are injured in an incident or incidents being investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO)

According to an RCSO press release, on Tuesday, around 11 p.m., the RCSO Patrol Division was dispatched to a stabbing that occurred at 2330 Organ Church Road, Rockwell. As deputies were responding to the scene, a second call came in regarding a shooting at 155 Stolz Road, also in Rockwell. According to Communications, there were multiple victims. The two addresses were within a mile of one another, but it was initially unclear if the incidents were related.

When deputies arrived at the Stolz Road location, they located a green Honda Accord with numerous bullet holes in the passenger side and most windows had been shattered by gunfire, the sheriff’s office said. A male and female were lying on the ground on the passenger side of the vehicle. Responding deputies saw the female was lying on her stomach and had sustained a gunshot wound to the back of her right leg. The male was laying on his back trying to hold pressure on her injury. The male had a wound to his hand and claimed that he had been stuck in the back of the head with a baseball bat.