Customers help Food Lion Feeds provide nearly 4.5 Million meals to families

SALISBURY – Food Lion Feeds set a goal to provide 1 million meals to neighbors in need based on sales from its annual Apple Bag campaign.

Surpassing that goal, they quadrupled their efforts in partnership with Food Lion customers to provide 4.5 million meals in time for the holiday season as more families are facing hunger. Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer that founded Food Lion Feeds in 2014 to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. The Apple Bag campaign was one of many Food Lion Feeds efforts during Hunger Action Month, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepened its commitment to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing impossible choices resulting from food insecurity.

During the Apple Bag campaign, which ran from Sept. 14 – Oct. 4, customers purchased specially marked Food Lion Feeds apple bags or made a cash donation at the register during checkout at Food Lion stores. Each bag sold helped provide five meals to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

“More than 34 million people, including 9 million children, face hunger in America. We are grateful to Food Lion Feeds for their sustained commitment to provide meals to communities in need through their Apple Bag campaign,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Feeding America. “Our long-standing partnership with Food Lion helps deepen our response to the increasing demand for food assistance.”

Since the Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign began in 2014, customers have helped to provide more than 13 million meals** through the sale of the specially marked apples.

“We know our neighbors count on us to help nourish their families,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “We sincerely appreciate our customers partnering with us in the fight against hunger. We’re proud to support our food bank partners and local feeding agencies to eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when facing hunger.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.