Defunding EDC, 'hit list' of Cabarrus employees discussed by Measmer, Strang and Wortman

CABARRUS COUNTY — A list of Cabarrus County employees to be terminated following the November election has been circulating among some Cabarrus County Commissioner candidates.
The list first came to the Independent Tribune's attention following a Facebook post involving Midland Councilmember Rich Wise and county commissioner candidate Kenny Wortman.
In an Oct. 18, post on Wortman's candidate Facebook page, he published a screenshot of text messages between himself and Wise.
In the texts is mention of a "hit list" of county employees to be terminated should certain commissioner candidates be elected. In the texts, Wortman states that the list is not written down.
Wortman confirmed the existence of the list to the Independent Tribune in a statement Tuesday evening.
People are also reading…
Wortman explained that he was made aware of the list at a meeting following the primary election between himself, commissioner candidate Chris Measmer and County Commissioner Barbara Strang at Measmer's Concord house.
During the meeting, Wortman said it was made clear that the list included the termination of County Manager Mike Downs.
"The plan was to terminate the County Manager, Mike Downs, and replace him with Doug Paris, the town manager of Midland," Wortman stated. "The committee list for the commissioner liaisons was halfway completed prior to my arrival, and finished while I was there. There were several other terminations discussed, contracts with the county to terminate, defunding the EDC, and the chair and vice chair positions. I was told that Chris Measmer would be the chair, and Barbara Strang would be the vice chair. No one bothered to ask if I was on board with this plan, and it was simply assumed that I would be."
When asked for comment, Paris said he did not wish to speak about the wishes of a potential future county commissioner.
"I don't believe it is my place to comment in the newspaper about personnel decisions that a future county commission may make after the general election," Paris stated. "I have heard now, from multiple people, that Mike may retire after the general election, specifically this summer."
The Independent Tribune is not aware of any plans for Downs' retirement.
Wortman said that he later told Strang in September that he wasn't on board with the list or any of the other plans discussed at the meeting.
In fact, Wortman said he personally called Downs to say he would not vote to terminate his position as county manager, should Wortman be elected.
As of the publication of this story, Downs has not responded to requests for comment.
When Measmer was asked for comment about the list, he told the Independent Tribune that he was not aware of any list.
"I have not been made privy to a 'list' of county employees that are going to be fired after the election. Sounds like there is false information floating around or hearsay that is driving this piece, or I haven’t been included in these conversations. I would like to see this list?" Measmer wrote in an email.
"The only discussion that I have had with other candidates/multiple commissioners is a replacement for the County Manager, Mike Downs, upon his retirement. Discussions regarding a county management replacement is the job of a County Commissioner. The primary election results sent a clear message from the voters that there needs to be a change of direction in county leadership. The current policy of tax and spending has put an undue burden on the county taxpayer. We need county management and current board leadership to recognize that the voters of this county have sent a mandate to change the tax and spending policy."
The Independent Tribune was also made aware that other current county commissioners are aware of the list.
When Strang was asked to comment, she sent a brief statement in an email.
"Any and all personnel matters would be discussed under the advisement of legal counsel and in closed session pursuant to NCGS § 143-318.11 (a)(6) and the Cabarrus County Confidentiality of Personnel Records Policy which is governed by NCGS § 153A-98. The current commissioners as well as all employees know or should know that discussing personnel matters should not be played out in the press and is inappropriate. Further, any release of confidential personnel information to the press would be a Class 3 misdemeanor pursuant to NCGS § 153A-98."
Her statement references state law regarding closed sessions. However, the Independent Tribune specifically asked Strang about a list circulating among county commissioner candidates.
Wortman said the Facebook post, which made the existence of a list public, was made in regard to his campaign dealings with the Town of Midland.
"I was pressured by the Town of Midland for answers on providing them with a seat for WSACC and funding for their library," Wortman stated. "I was also pressured by the town manager of Midland for a response on the chair and vice chair position. [Paris] had recommended a share type of strategy for those positions during a meeting that was held at Midland Town Hall, with him and myself present.
"I stated on multiple occasions that I wanted all sides to the stories I’ve been told before I give an opinion or answer. I learned that a lot of the information I was given during the primary was not truthful."
The Town of Midland has strived toward obtaining a seat on the Water & Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County. But since the City of Concord owns the water lines Midland uses, it does not currently have a seat. As for the funding of the library, the Midland branch is part of the Cabarrus County Library system.
The campaign conversations between Wortman and representatives from the Town of Midland do not have a direct correlation to the list. In the posted text messages between Wortman and Wise, it was also stated that Paris was not aware of the list.