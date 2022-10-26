Defunding EDC, 'hit list' of Cabarrus employees discussed by Measmer, Strang and Wortman

"I have not been made privy to a 'list' of county employees that are going to be fired after the election. Sounds like there is false information floating around or hearsay that is driving this piece, or I haven’t been included in these conversations. I would like to see this list?" Measmer wrote in an email.



"The only discussion that I have had with other candidates/multiple commissioners is a replacement for the County Manager, Mike Downs, upon his retirement. Discussions regarding a county management replacement is the job of a County Commissioner. The primary election results sent a clear message from the voters that there needs to be a change of direction in county leadership. The current policy of tax and spending has put an undue burden on the county taxpayer. We need county management and current board leadership to recognize that the voters of this county have sent a mandate to change the tax and spending policy."



The Independent Tribune was also made aware that other current county commissioners are aware of the list.

When Strang was asked to comment, she sent a brief statement in an email.

"Any and all personnel matters would be discussed under the advisement of legal counsel and in closed session pursuant to NCGS § 143-318.11 (a)(6) and the Cabarrus County Confidentiality of Personnel Records Policy which is governed by NCGS § 153A-98. The current commissioners as well as all employees know or should know that discussing personnel matters should not be played out in the press and is inappropriate. Further, any release of confidential personnel information to the press would be a Class 3 misdemeanor pursuant to NCGS § 153A-98."