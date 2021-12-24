Distributing gifts uplifts both veterans and staff at Salisbury VAMC

The past two years have been especially challenging for CLC Veterans due to COVID. Being able to do small things that make a Veteran smile is something CLC staff prioritizes.

“These types of activities are extremely important to our Veterans and their quality of life,” said Lauren Crotts, chief nurse of Geriatric and Extended Care. “Being able to do this makes it feel more like a normal time. Our Veterans really look forward to these events.”

For Plummer, who as a recreation therapist is always looking for ways to interact with CLC Veterans, an activity like this touches her on a personal level.

“I just try to do what I would hope someone would do for my family if they were here under these circumstances,” she said. “We try to think outside the box and give them something to look forward to over the holidays. Being able to do small gestures like this makes my job even more wonderful than it already is.”

Salisbury VA Health Care System Director Joseph Vaughn recognizes the importance of interacting with Veteran inpatients and praised CLC staff for keeping them engaged.

“I can’t say enough about the work of all involved, who plan and coordinate events to connect with our CLC residents,” he said. “They do so much work behind the scenes to try and ensure our Veterans have the best experience possible. These past two years have been a challenge, but our CLC staff always tries to make our Veterans feel special.”