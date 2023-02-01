 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dream On 3 gala raises $1.47 million, recognizes businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
Dream on 3 Gala

The gala recognized many of the children that received dreams in 2022.

 Submitted photo

CHARLOTTE — More than 750 guests gathered on Saturday evening for Dream On 3’s Dream Gala presented by Volvo at Founders Hall in Uptown Charlotte. The black-tie event celebrated the organization’s tremendous impact across the country and the 2022 Dream Recipients, all living with life-alerting conditions, who were selected to live out their sports dreams.

The event was hosted by Beth Troutman, Kevin Donnalley and FlyTy with special video messages from ACC Commissioner James Phillips, and racing legend Daryl Waltrip.

Dream on 3 Gala

The organization also recognized 2022 Queen City Business of the Year finalists.

In coordination with the Dream Gala, the organization awards two Charlotte-area businesses with the coveted title of “Queen City Business of the Year.” Local companies, representing both Large and Small Business categories, compete for the crown by fundraising and raising awareness of the mission of Dream On 3. Throughout the course of this competition including the silent and live auction, live appeal, and pledged donations, Dream On 3 raised an impressive $1.47M in funds that will go directly towards programming with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The 2022 Queen City Business of the Year Finalists, Large Business category were Ascendum, D.H. Griffin Construction, Main Street Insurance Group, and Truist. In the small business category, the finalists were Cypress Benefit Solutions, Flooring Clearance Center, and Young’s Body Shop. Record fundraising totals were achieved in both categories this year. Congratulations to winners Ascendum for raising a record $532,347 and to Young’s Body Shop for raising a record $105,165.

DO3 would like to thank all of the generous sponsors that made this event possible. Special thanks to Wheelhouse Media, Heard Media, and Shorebird Creative for contributions made towards both the live event and the live broadcast (sponsored by Shannon Lawrence Team).

