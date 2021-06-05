Duke Energy begins construction on 22.6-megawatt Cabarrus County solar project

Expanding its rapidly growing clean-energy portfolio, Duke Energy has begun construction on the 22.6-megawatt Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County.

The project will be owned and operated by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a new commercial brand that includes Duke Energy Renewables. The project was selected as part of the competitive bidding process established by 2017’s landmark solar legislation in North Carolina.

The power plant will contain about 77,000 Jinko bifacial modules with single-axis tracking. The plant will be located on 185 acres in Midland – near the corner of Wallace Road and Bethel Avenue Extension. The facility will power the equivalent of 5,000 homes. It is targeting commercial operation by the end of 2021.

“Duke Energy is making an aggressive push to expand renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions and achieve a net-zero carbon goal for 2050,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “An expansion of solar power will be a key element of that effort.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}