Early voting has started: Here's what to know

Early voting, also called One Stop voting, started this Thursday and will continue through Oct. 30.
Voters can cast their ballot at the Cabarrus County Board of Elections from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during early voting. The office is located at 369 Church St. N, Concord.
The county's Board of Elections office will also be open for early voting on only one: Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The deadline for voter registration was Oct. 8, but voters will be able to register same day during early voting. People who wish to register the same day as voting will be asked to provide proof of where they live.
Voters are also able to vote an absentee ballot by mail. Any voter can cast an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 26.
There are 18 seats open across all five municipalities with 34 candidates. Of the council races, three are running unopposed, and three of the mayoral races are unopposed.
City of Concord races
Incumbent Bill Dusch is running unopposed for re-election as Concord mayor.
There are three districts with open seats on the city council. Incumbents JC McKenzie and Terry Crawford are running for Districts 4 and 5 respectively.
Betty Stocks and Latisha Young are running for District 3.
City of Kannapolis races
Incumbent Darrell Hinnant is running unopposed for re-election as Kannapolis mayor.
There are three open seats on the city council. Incumbents Dianne Berry, Doug Wilson and Van Rowell are running for city council along with challengers Jordan Connell, Jeanne Dixon, Phil Goodman, Chris Gordon, Patrick "Bubba" Hartsell, James Litaker, Jayne Williams and Milton Smith.
Town of Harrisburg races
Incumbent Steve Sciascia and challenger Jennifer Teague are running for running for mayor.
There are three open seats on the city council. Incumbents Diamond Staton-Williams and Troy Selberg are running for town council along with challengers Altyn Cotell, Derrick Hodges, Jeff Philips, Justin Hagler and Maurice Price, Jr.
Town of Mt. Pleasant races
There are three seats open on the board of commissioners and incumbents Steven Ashby, Lori Furr, William Meadows are running along with Dylan Fulk and Christopher "Cooter" Carter.
Town of Midland races
All of the Midland races are running unopposed. Incumbent John Crump is running for mayor and Mike Tallent and Rich Wise are running for the two open seats on the town council.
Election Day is Nov. 2 and polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Voters can find their polling place information in their voter registration. That information can be found here.
Cabarrus County Government has stated that voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all polling places.