Early voting has started: Here's what to know

Early voting, also called One Stop voting, started this Thursday and will continue through Oct. 30.

Voters can cast their ballot at the Cabarrus County Board of Elections from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during early voting. The office is located at 369 Church St. N, Concord.

The county's Board of Elections office will also be open for early voting on only one: Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The deadline for voter registration was Oct. 8, but voters will be able to register same day during early voting. People who wish to register the same day as voting will be asked to provide proof of where they live.

Voters are also able to vote an absentee ballot by mail. Any voter can cast an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 26.

There are 18 seats open across all five municipalities with 34 candidates. Of the council races, three are running unopposed, and three of the mayoral races are unopposed.