Easter celebration highlight church programs

Boger’s Easter celebration

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church Easter Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 9.

It will feature games, hot dogs and an Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 2-4 p.m. The church is located at 1775 Flowes Store Road, East, Concord.

‘The Last Supper’ presentation in Kannapolis

First Presbyterian Church of Kannapolis began a presentation in 1961 that has become a beloved community tradition - a drama by Ernest K. Emurian based on Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, “The Last Supper.”

The sanctuary altar is transformed into a life-size “upper room,” as congregants portray Jesus and His 12 disciples during their last Passover together. Jesus has just announced that one of them will betray Him. In turn, the disciples “come alive” and ask in their own hearts and minds, “Is it I, Lord?”

The drama is a moving reminder of Jesus’ sacrifice and has become a labor of love for the congregation. This year will mark the church’s 20th presentation.

The presentation, which is open to the public, will be given on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 201 Vance Ave. Kannapolis.

Rocky Ridge presents ‘Stations of the Cross’

In the midst of the COVID outbreak, Rocky Ridge Church at 1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord, embarked on a project to build the “Fourteen Stations of the Cross”. The construction has taken over a year to build. Each station is unique in describing the steps of Jesus as he entered into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and was hanging on an old rugged cross by Friday. There is a bench in each station allowing for prayer and meditation.

Life is a journey. It is sacred. It is messy. It is filled with twists and turns, pauses, lostness, falling down, and getting back up…We invite you to come walk through the stations letting Jesus be your guide. Step into his shoes and into his journey as he displays his overwhelming love for all mankind.

The stations are opened from dawn to dusk. As you enter, there is an information box that holds a booklet with original artwork, a description, meditation, and prayer for each station. There is also a QR code card for those who prefer listening.

Though all are welcome any time, on Good Friday, April 15, Pastor Tam will lead a brief meditation on the hour, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will begin in the outdoor worship area and lead into the stations. For more information contact the church at 704-782-3579.

Special Easter services

He’s Alive Church will hold services of restoration, redemption, and reconciliation on Easter Sunday. Services will be held on Sunday, April 17, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church is located at 1310 N Canon Blvd., Kannapolis. Mark Carnes is the pastor.