Georgia State dean’s list

ATLANTA, Ga. — To be eligible for the dean’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

On the dean’s list is Jahmed Williams of Concord.

Locals on Emory & Henry dean’s list

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to the spring 2023 dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Concord — Garrison Bullock, Kate Prager.

Charlotte — Beh Reh.

Davidson — Paige Woodworth.

Huntersville — Jacob Morgan.

About Emory & Henry College:

Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry offers a community filled with engaged students who choose to contribute to society and make a difference.

Williams makes Ganugapenta, Schneider graduate from Washburn

TOPEKA, Kans. — Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2023 graduating class. These students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees — 742 from Washburn University, 70 from the Washburn University School of Law and 550 from the Washburn Institute of Technology.

Congratulations to Lakshmi Ganugapenta of Concord, and Nicholas Schneider of Harrisburg.

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more than 6,000 students involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn’s programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master’s degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.