Miller named to South Dakota State dean’s list

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State University announces Edward Miller of Concord has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Miller is a student in SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences.

More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at SDSU.

To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Widener celebrates 2023 graduates

CHESTER, PA — Widener University celebrated the achievements of 1,375 Chester-campus graduates in five ceremonies held on Memorial Field between Tuesday, May 9, and Thursday, May 11.

Graduates from the School of Business, School of Nursing, School of Engineering, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, and Center for Graduate and Continuing Studies individually crossed the stage and were congratulated by President Stacey Robertson as they received a symbolic representation of their degrees.

“I want to offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to each of you. Earning this degree has required focus, hard work, a willingness to grow and learn, and the ability to recover from challenges — and I know we have all experienced those,” Robertson said. “I am absolutely confident that each of you — as Widener alumni — will use your degree to find career success, enrich the communities around you, and play a part — big or small — in making the world a better place.”

Graduates hailed from 12 countries and 38 states. They included:

M’nya Preston of Concord. Preston earned a Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude, Anthropology from the College of Arts & Sciences.

Alexis Ciccone of Mooresville. Ciccone earned a Master of Science, Speech-Language Pathology from the College of Health and Human Services.