Assistant superintendents, principals highlight CCS personnel changes

Cabarrus County School Superintendent John Kopicki this week announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on Monday, March 14.
Anna Blessington, principal at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School, has been named Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools, replacing Dr. Mary Beth Roth, who was named Chief Student Services and Compliance Officer.
Blessington joined CCS in 2007 as a teacher at Northwest Cabarrus High School. She was named Teacher of the Year at the school in 2013 before being named assistant principal of instruction at Jay M. Robinson that same year.
She joined the Northwest Cabarrus Middle School leadership team in 2016 as an assistant principal and was promoted to principal of the school in 2017. Blessington earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Gordon Palmer, principal at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville, has been named Assistant Superintendent of High Schools, replacing Ben Allred, who was named Chief Innovation and Technology Officer.
Palmer also worked as a high school history teacher and coached high school soccer. His ability to teach and coach have been noted in his high growth scores and three conference soccer championships. He also worked as an assistant principal at West Iredell High School before becoming principal of the school in 2013. In addition to his current principal duties, he is an independent educational consultant in North Carolina and South Carolina.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Albany (New York) and master’s degrees from Sage Graduate School and Gardner Webb University.
Richard (Rick) Money, principal at Mount Pleasant Elementary School, has been named principal of Mount Pleasant Middle School, replacing Tim Farrar, who has announced his retirement.
Money joined CCS as a social studies teacher at Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College in 2012. During his tenure there, he served as a mentor and participated in the CCS Teacher Leader Cohort. He also worked as an assistant principal at Hickory Ridge and Concord Middle Schools. He was promoted to principal at Mount Pleasant Elementary in 2020.
Money was a North Carolina Principal Fellow at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and was named CCS Assistant Principal of the Year in 2019.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Alyn Szymanski, program choice coordinator, has been named principal at Mount Pleasant Elementary School, replacing Rick Money, who will be transferring to Mount Pleasant Middle School.
Szymanski joined CCS in 2014 as an assistant principal at J.N. Fries Magnet School. Prior to that, she worked as a teacher at J.M. Alexander Middle School in Huntersville and at Alexander Graham Middle School in Charlotte.
She also worked as a principal intern at Mooresville Intermediate School in Mooresville, N.C. Szymanski has served in her current role since 2019. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Baldwin Wallace University (Ohio) and master’s degrees from Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Szymanski is a recipient of the State Principal Fellows Scholarship.
Dominique Veloz, assistant principal at Steele Creek Preparatory, has been named principal at Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute.
She is a former Dean of Students at Hough High School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools) and an assistant principal at North Mecklenburg High School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools).
Veloz earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from City University of New York at Lehman College. She also completed coursework for a graduate certificate program in school administration at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Anna Austin, principal intern at Northwest Cabarrus High School, has been named assistant principal at W.R. Odell Elementary School.
Austin began her career as a kindergarten and first grade teacher in Kannapolis City Schools. She joined CCS as a 2nd grade teacher at Weddington Hills Elementary School in 2014. She transitioned to MTSS Coach at Weddington Hills in 2017.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Meredith College and will complete her master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in May.
Dexter Days, assistant principal at Monroe High School (Union County Public Schools), has been named assistant principal at West Cabarrus High School.
Days also has worked as an assistant principal in Wake County Public Schools.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Fayetteville State University and a master’s degree from North Carolina Central University.
Amanda Muirhead, principal intern and fourth/fifth grade facilitator at Bethel Elementary School, has been named assistant principal at W.R. Odell Primary School.
Muirhead began her career as a third-grade teacher at Harrisburg Elementary School. She also has worked in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University and will complete her master’s degree from Western Carolina University in May.