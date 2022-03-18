Assistant superintendents, principals highlight CCS personnel changes

Cabarrus County School Superintendent John Kopicki this week announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on Monday, March 14.

Anna Blessington, principal at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School, has been named Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools, replacing Dr. Mary Beth Roth, who was named Chief Student Services and Compliance Officer.

Blessington joined CCS in 2007 as a teacher at Northwest Cabarrus High School. She was named Teacher of the Year at the school in 2013 before being named assistant principal of instruction at Jay M. Robinson that same year.

She joined the Northwest Cabarrus Middle School leadership team in 2016 as an assistant principal and was promoted to principal of the school in 2017. Blessington earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Gordon Palmer, principal at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville, has been named Assistant Superintendent of High Schools, replacing Ben Allred, who was named Chief Innovation and Technology Officer.