Board of Education publicly denounces Laura Blackwell's comments

“Teachers are expected to behave a certain way when we’re out in the community,” one teacher who preferred not to be identified said. “In the classroom there are expectations for our behavior and we’re just hoping our school board demonstrates that same kind of behavior and sets a high expectation for themselves.”

She continued: “What would happen if a teacher did that in a virtual classroom setting? Use language like that in front of 30 kids and their families. So whatever would happen to that teacher I think we should have the same expectations for our school board.”

The decision whether or not to resign lies with the Board Member.

Additional apology

Blackwell apologized during last Monday’s meeting, released a statement expressing her regret for what she said during the week, and also commented during Monday’s meeting.

“I appreciate those of you who have given me words of encouragement, even more so, I appreciate those of you who have criticized me. I let my emotions get the better of me,” she said. “The past week has been one of contemplation and reflection for me.