Board of Education publicly denounces Laura Blackwell's comments

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Education filed a Resolution of Censure in respect to Laura Blackwell’s comments at last week’s meeting in which she used the “R word” during a recess.
A Resolution of Censure is a formal, and public, group condemnation of an individual, often a group member, whose actions run counter to the group's acceptable standards for individual behavior.
A called meeting
The School Board scheduled a called meeting Monday — one week after Blackwell’s comments — to have a discussion regarding appropriate and inappropriate board member speech.
Blackwell’s comments were met with disapproval from community members while several organizations, including Cabarrus County Schools, condemned her actions.
The Board of Education discussed possible repercussions for her comments during the meeting with legal counsel Brian Shaw who said the school board could not legally remove a Board Member for a violation such as this which would be Policy Code: 2120 Code of Ethics for the Board of Education Section B.5.
That states that a Board Member should “model civility to students, employees and all elements of the community by encouraging the free expression of opinion by all board members and engaging in respectful dialogue with fellow board members on matters being considered by the board.”
Shaw said there used to be a way for School Board’s to do so, but that rule ceased to exist in 2007.
This is why the Board of Education decided to file a Resolution of Censure in respect to Blackwell’s comments.
The Resolution of Censure reads, in part: “fellow Board members were shocked, disappointed, and upset by the words Ms. Blackwell was overheard using.”
It continues: “The Cabarrus County Board of Education believes it is imperative that the Board addresses and remedy the situation, NOW THEREFORE, the Cabarrus County Board of Education hereby acknowledges that this incident occurred and recommits to maintaining a positive discourse and civility during our meetings.”
Public Demonstration
A petition calling for Blackwell’s resignation has reached nearly 5,000 signatures since her comments, and additionally, members of the community gathered outside of the Cabarrus County Education Center before Monday’s meeting to express their disapproval.
“Teachers are expected to behave a certain way when we’re out in the community,” one teacher who preferred not to be identified said. “In the classroom there are expectations for our behavior and we’re just hoping our school board demonstrates that same kind of behavior and sets a high expectation for themselves.”
She continued: “What would happen if a teacher did that in a virtual classroom setting? Use language like that in front of 30 kids and their families. So whatever would happen to that teacher I think we should have the same expectations for our school board.”
The decision whether or not to resign lies with the Board Member.
Additional apology
Blackwell apologized during last Monday’s meeting, released a statement expressing her regret for what she said during the week, and also commented during Monday’s meeting.
“I appreciate those of you who have given me words of encouragement, even more so, I appreciate those of you who have criticized me. I let my emotions get the better of me,” she said. “The past week has been one of contemplation and reflection for me.
“My hope is to explain why I’ve chosen the path of Board of Education. I’m not a teacher, but I am a proud mom of kids who are Cabarrus County Schools students and someone who wants to make a difference in our community.
“Over the last week I have been deeply concerned about the accusations of false narratives that have been directed toward me. I’m saddened that a word that was taken so far out of context and insinuated and boldly accused me of calling children — and especially those with disabilities — a derogatory name. Put simply, this is not true. And I believe that most people can see that.
“Many of our EC students and K-3 students have been the most affected during this virtual class setting. This is a critical time in their development socially, emotionally and academically. During these last few months I’ve had one goal: how can we get our children back in school safely. This will continue to be my fight. We need to get back to work focusing on their education and getting students back in the classroom.”
The Board of Education voted 4-3 last week in favor of bringing elementary students in kindergarten through third grade back onto campus in Plan A starting Oct. 19 and all other students back in Plan B beginning that day as well.
That has been a point of discussion throughout the last week as have been Blackwell’s comments.
But the comments have been at the forefront with calls for resignation, but also for education, not in a classroom but as people.
Education
The School Board also gave Melanie Miller, Executive Director of The Arc — a leading advocacy organization for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their family members in Cabarrus and Union Counties — a chance to address the BOE as well as the more than 7,000 people who have since watched the meeting as to why the “R word” should not be used.
“Our goal here is not to vilify,” she said. “Our goal is to reach out for education and understanding.”
Director Miller detailed how when the terms “mental retardation” or “mentally retarded” were once medical terms, but over time, they began to be used as an insult.
“It was tossed around on the playground as a synonym for stupid or dumb,” she said. “These words are used by people, even when they’re not referring to a specific person, like on the playground, but about a situation that someone feels is absurd or ridiculous.
“It reinforces those painful stereotypes of people with intellectual disabilities being less valued members of our society.”
The terms “mentally retarded” and “mental retardation” have been used as medical and clinical terms for generations in America. In fact, up until 2010 it was the accepted term across the country.
Oct. 5 is the 10th anniversary of the inacting of Rosa’s Law which removes the terms "mental retardation" and "mentally retarded" from federal health, education and labor policy and replaces them with people first language “individual with an intellectual disability” and “intellectual disability.”
The law was introduced in 2009, passed the Senate on Aug. 5, 2010, the House Sept. 22, 2010 and was signed into law by President Barack Obama on Oct. 5, 2010.
“This bill was championed by both the Republican and the Democrat Senators and was approved unanimously by both the House and the Senate,” Miller said. “Who knows when the last time that’s happened or when it will happen again, but this was something that brought all of those bodies together.”
It was only two years ago that North Carolina chose to remove the terms “mental retardation” and “mentally retarded” from its general statutes, according to Miller.
She says because of that many of the wounds from those phrases are “still fresh” and that this is still “something that is very current and lives day to day.”
“We’re asking folks to make your speech more varied and less hurtful,” she said. “Avoiding the ‘R word’ or any other type of slur, it’s not just being politically correct, all of us will kind of toss that out.
“Avoiding those words is showing people respect. It sends a message that these people are part of regular society and they deserve respect even if they’re not like you or me.”
The Board of Education will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at 6 p.m.
