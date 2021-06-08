Bryson Battle's Best Actor Blumey win a joy for his teacher

Battle was just as surprised as everyone watching the production and now will move on to the Jimmy’s. That is a very big deal and something that could aid Battle in playing out his dream of eventually working on Broadway. Mr. Sullivan knows the Jimmy’s are a great gateway to that possibility.

“So many of these kids get picked up,” he said. “He’s got a full ride to Boston Conservatory now, so between that and the Jimmy, we’re going to see him on Broadway, I’m almost certain, in like the next five years at the most.

“Because straight up, casting directors will take the Jimmy footage and be like, ‘That one and that one and that one’ and cast these kids. It happens. So, it’s super exciting. I may actually get to live that dream of having that student on stage on Broadway and going up and getting to see him.”

Battle was one of six finalists for Best Actor this year alongside another student from Cabarrus County Schools in Cameron Meyer from Northwest Cabarrus. They were among more than 330 students from 34 participating schools who auditioned.

Two nominees from each school were initially selected to advance and participated in a two-day audition workshop intensive with industry professionals in April. All nominees then auditioned a second time to determine the Best Actor and Best Actress winners.