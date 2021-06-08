Bryson Battle's Best Actor Blumey win a joy for his teacher

HARRISBURG — Hickory Ridge High School’s Bryson Battle is one step closer to his dream and his theater teacher Ian Sullivan knows his student has a chance to do exactly what he wants to now.
Battle was named the Best Actor of the 2021 Blumey Awards in May alongside Kate McCracken of Charlotte Latin School who was named Best Actress, and he will now head on to the national version of the competition called The Jimmy Awards which will be presented virtually July 15.
Sullivan said before the Blumey Awards that Battle was the best singer he has ever had the privilege of working with and he was jumping for joy — quite literally — when Battle was announced as the winner of the competition.
“I was at home with my girls and my wife and they finished their medley and I was like, ‘Alright, awesome,’ and she announced it and straight up, I was jumping around in the living room,” he said. “I was punching the air, my daughters started dancing around the room with me. It was phenomenal.”
This year’s Blumey Awards were quite different from years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Normally Blumenthal Performing Arts representatives with go around the Charlotte area and watch plays and name Best Actor and Best Actress nominees based on their performances on stage at their schools.
This year they held virtual auditions and even hosted the Blumey Awards in May virtually. The event was taped and then aired later on and none of the performers actually knew who won. Every nominee did a recorded acceptance speech, but the winner was not announced until it was aired on television.
Battle was just as surprised as everyone watching the production and now will move on to the Jimmy’s. That is a very big deal and something that could aid Battle in playing out his dream of eventually working on Broadway. Mr. Sullivan knows the Jimmy’s are a great gateway to that possibility.
“So many of these kids get picked up,” he said. “He’s got a full ride to Boston Conservatory now, so between that and the Jimmy, we’re going to see him on Broadway, I’m almost certain, in like the next five years at the most.
“Because straight up, casting directors will take the Jimmy footage and be like, ‘That one and that one and that one’ and cast these kids. It happens. So, it’s super exciting. I may actually get to live that dream of having that student on stage on Broadway and going up and getting to see him.”
Battle was one of six finalists for Best Actor this year alongside another student from Cabarrus County Schools in Cameron Meyer from Northwest Cabarrus. They were among more than 330 students from 34 participating schools who auditioned.
Two nominees from each school were initially selected to advance and participated in a two-day audition workshop intensive with industry professionals in April. All nominees then auditioned a second time to determine the Best Actor and Best Actress winners.
"This year's talent was incredible! The teens were starving to take the stage, to share themselves through their passion for performance," Blumenthal Vice President of Education Andrea Maloney said in a press release announcing the winners. "It is clear that the arts not only remained alive but thrived during the pandemic; the slow down became an incubator for creativity and the future of theatre, of Broadway, lives right here in Charlotte."
Battle originally went to the Blumey Awards as a sophomore and he said he wanted to do all he could to be among the finalists for Best Actor when he was a senior. His fellow performer at Hickory Ridge Rachel Wilson was among the semifinalists before the Blumey Awards, but just missed out on making it to the final six.
Battle was sad to not be able to go through the process with his friend but he was excited to compete himself and now he is going on to a national event. Mr. Sullivan couldn’t be prouder of his students and he is obviously over the moon for Battle’s win.
“I am just beside myself with glee,” he said. “I’m ecstatic. Bryson has been just such a hard worker, he’s got an amazing talent, but then on top of that he puts in the effort. He puts in the work, he is constantly striving to get better. This is what he wants to do with his life so I’m so, so happy for him. He’s got his shot. He’s definitely got his shot, it’s awesome.”