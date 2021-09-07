Cabarrus College debuts community health and wellness program

“Students enrolled in the Community Health and Wellness program will complete community fieldwork and capstone research projects, ideally within communities in need right here in Cabarrus County,” said program chair Rachel Houston, MPS, CMA (AAMA). “We will partner with Cabarrus Health Alliance, the NC Research Campus, Atrium Health Cabarrus and other local public health entities to ensure students are working alongside respected and trained community health workers as they positively impact historically marginalized communities, especially within our own county.”

Dr. Bonnie Coyle, public health director at Cabarrus Health Alliance, supports the need for this new educational program. “The ability to partner with the college and assist with the creation of a community health workforce is directly in line with our organizational goal to work at the community level to improve health outcomes,” said Coyle.

The inaugural class of the Community Health and Wellness program will begin in August 2022, and the college is now accepting applications. Interested applicants can call the college at 704-403-1555 or visit Community-Health-Wellness.CabarrusCollege.edu.

The Bachelor of Science in Community Health and Wellness is a new program, and approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is pending.