Cabarrus College debuts Leadership and Development Program
  • Updated
Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD., left, and Program Chair Rhonda Weaver, EdS, MHA, RT(R)(M)(BD)(CT).

CONCORD - Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has expanded its health science program offerings with the introduction of a new Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences Leadership and Development.

The unique bachelor’s degree completion program enables professionals with an associate degree in any healthcare field to build on their existing degree to earn a bachelor of science focused on healthcare leadership and management or education and teammate development.

“Healthcare is changing and evolving at an unprecedented and rapid pace,” said Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD. “Health systems are looking for strong leaders and educators who can help them innovate and evolve in ways that most benefit their patients, their employees and the communities they serve. Graduates of our leadership and development program will have in-demand knowledge and skills and will find multiple employment opportunities in the healthcare arena.”

Cruickshank Cam Ph.D. 2-27-2020 rev.jpeg

The new program offers two tracks – Leadership and Education – and can be completed in about two years. Coursework will include topics such as interprofessional team dynamics, professional communication, leadership, healthcare management, diversity, current trends, legal and ethical issues impacting healthcare quality and compliance, and employee education and development.

“Whether their existing associate degree is in radiography, emergency medical services, pharmacy technology, medical records, dental hygiene or a wide range of other fields, graduates of our program will be well prepared for leadership and educational roles within their chosen healthcare professions and elsewhere in the healthcare field,” said Program Chair Rhonda Weaver, EdS, MHA, RT(R)(M)(BD)(CT). “They’ll improve their interprofessional communication skills and will learn and apply best practices in management, workforce education and talent development.”

Rhonda Weaver.jpeg

The inaugural class of the Health Sciences Leadership and Development program will begin in January 2022, and the college is now accepting applications. Interested applicants may call the college at 704-403-1555 or visit Leadership-Development.CabarrusCollege.edu.

The Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences Leadership and Development is a new program, and approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is pending.

