Cabarrus College debuts Leadership and Development Program

CONCORD - Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has expanded its health science program offerings with the introduction of a new Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences Leadership and Development.

The unique bachelor’s degree completion program enables professionals with an associate degree in any healthcare field to build on their existing degree to earn a bachelor of science focused on healthcare leadership and management or education and teammate development.

“Healthcare is changing and evolving at an unprecedented and rapid pace,” said Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD. “Health systems are looking for strong leaders and educators who can help them innovate and evolve in ways that most benefit their patients, their employees and the communities they serve. Graduates of our leadership and development program will have in-demand knowledge and skills and will find multiple employment opportunities in the healthcare arena.”

The new program offers two tracks – Leadership and Education – and can be completed in about two years. Coursework will include topics such as interprofessional team dynamics, professional communication, leadership, healthcare management, diversity, current trends, legal and ethical issues impacting healthcare quality and compliance, and employee education and development.