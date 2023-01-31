Cabarrus College, Rowan-Cabarrus sign transfer agreement

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College have completed a joint Memorandum of Understanding to support student transfer upon graduation from Rowan-Cabarrus and admission into Cabarrus College of Health Sciences. The partnership between the two institutions, which began in spring 2023, will provide strong financial support in the form of scholarships for students transferring from RCCC to Cabarrus College.

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College are committed to providing high-quality educational opportunities for transfer students in North Carolina. This agreement is intended to provide a smooth transition from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.

“We are excited to partner with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and offer this valuable opportunity for their students to continue their education at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences,” said Cam Cruickshank, President of Cabarrus College. “This partnership will not only provide financial support in the form of scholarships, but it will also allow for a seamless transition for students as they move from one institution to the other.”

Rowan-Cabarrus students must meet eligibility requirements for admission, including completion of an associate degree or equivalent diploma in a healthcare discipline and certification/licensure from specific organizations (for example, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) for Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging). Additionally, Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) applicants must hold a current unencumbered license to practice as an RN in North Carolina.

“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is committed to providing our students with the best possible educational opportunities, and this partnership with Cabarrus College of Health Sciences is a testament to that,” said Dr. Carol Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “We look forward to offering our graduates the chance to continue their studies at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences and receive the support they need to succeed.”

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences provides multiple avenues for financial support to transfer students based on their expected family contribution (EFC). Furthermore, these scholarships are stackable and renewable.

• The North Carolina Community College (NCCC) Partners Scholarship is a need-based institutional aid award that assists new undergraduate transfer students who enroll full-time directly from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

• The NCCC Nursing Transfer Scholarship is an institutional award designed to support new transfer students who enroll full-time directly from any North Carolina Community College. To qualify, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher from their last attended North Carolina Community College and be enrolled in either the RN-BSN or 4-year BSN program.

• The NCCC Allied Health Transfer Scholarship is an opportunity for new undergraduate transfer students who have transferred from a North Carolina Community College. To qualify, applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher and enroll full-time in one of the baccalaureate degree programs offered by NCCC’s Allied Health Division, such as Biomedical Sciences, Community Health & Wellness, Health Sciences Leadership and Development, Medical Imaging, or Respiratory Therapy.

• The Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship is an award available to new undergraduate transfer students who have been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society.

• The Transfer Student Legacy Scholarship is an award available to new undergraduate transfer students who are the dependents of a previous Cabarrus College graduate.

• The Atrium Health Teammate Dependent Scholarship is an institutional aid award for new students at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences who enroll full-time directly from a community college. This scholarship is offered to a newly admitted student pursuing a first degree and whose parent or guardian is currently employed by Atrium Health.

According to Christine L. Corsello, MS, Dean for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management of Cabarrus College, students experience an education of great value at the least expensive private college in North Carolina. She continues by saying that with experienced faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, the college is equipped to provide their students with the necessary resources to become successful healthcare professionals.

For more information about the scholarships available or how to apply for scholarships with Cabarrus College, visit https://atriumhealth.org/education/cabarrus-college-of-health-sciences/financial-information/scholarships