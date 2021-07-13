Cabarrus County Board of Education approves nondiscrimination resolution

However, following the feedback from community members opposing the possibility of the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Cabarrus County Schools, Board Members took the time to address the issue further.

Council Member Carolyn Carpenter went so far as to say she would be OK with including in the resolution Cabarrus County Schools would not adopt CRT curriculum. Several other Board Members said they would be OK with either adding that verbiage in or keeping the wording as it was, but ultimately they decided not to add anything because they believe it conveys what they want to say appropriately.

“I think this resolution saying what we believe in certainly is counter to those things, so I’m OK with the way it’s worded,” Board Member Rob Walter said.

“We want to make sure the community understands where we stand as a Board,” Laura Blackwell said. “There are hot words out right now that are out there, these buzz words, and you can call it Critical Race Theory, some people have now intertwined it with Social Emotion Learning and, per our attorney, they’re separate and we’re going to educate our community on the separation between those two because we feel like that’s important for people to understand.

“So what this resolution was set up to do was really express our views as a Board on the issues, maybe not the name itself, but people have defined Critical Race Theory and Social Emotional Learning through their own verbiage and that’s why it’s getting skewed in the community. So this is a statement that we specifically wanted to make sure that everyone would understand that we are created equal and that we will treat them equally.”