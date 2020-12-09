Cabarrus County Schools moving to Plan C starting Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Education voted 5-2 at an emergency Called Meeting on Wednesday to move into fully remote learning starting Monday, Dec. 14.
There is an end date set on this motion as the hope is to bring students back on campus after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 19. Effectively, students who are learning in a blended format right now will miss six days of on-campus learning. Students who are in Plan B currently will go to school Thursday while all students will learn remotely as normally scheduled Friday.
This meeting was called with very little notice as a release for the gathering was not sent out until 5:04 p.m. It came two days after the Board of Education’s work session Monday. Another meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic in Cabarrus County has been growing in recent weeks as the total number of active cases eclipsed 1,400 on Tuesday and hit 1,495 on Wednesday. Those numbers were enough to persuade Board Chair Holly Grimsley, Vice Chair Tim Furr, and members Carolyn Carpenter, Denise Adcock and Keshia Sandidge to vote to move into Plan C.
Laura Blackwell and Rob Walter voted against the motion.
The move to Plan C came as a direct result to schools in the district being on the brink of running out of staff members to teach classes due to quarantines from exposure to COVID-19.
Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley said before the meeting they were going to have a serious discussion about moving back into Plan C after new information gathered over the last couple of days.
“Superintendent (Chris Lowder) has been on the phone with the (Cabarrus) Health Alliance pretty much all day and they are very concerned that the numbers have gotten exceedingly higher today versus even Monday when we met,” she said. “They really are recommending that we move into a remote setting for the kids.”
As of Wednesday the infection rate in the County was at 13 percent for COVID-19. That rate puts Cabarrus County as one of 48 in the state classified as critical spread of the virus.
The school district has seen more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since reopening in Plan B in October, but it’s the quarantines due to those cases has put Cabarrus County Schools in a position where making a move might be necessary.
“It’s more so about the teachers and teacher shortages,” Grimsley said.
She continued: “When you start looking at the quarantine numbers it becomes a different visual for you to understand. Teachers are not going to be in classrooms. They’re going to be in quarantine, and we don’t have enough staff to cover those.”
Several spots in the district have been particularly hard hit with even the entire volleyball team at Hickory Ridge High School being put in quarantine due to exposure to the virus. This doesn’t mean they all have it, but that they were in close contact with someone who did.
The Board of Education also held an emergency meeting two weeks ago to discuss the possibility of moving into Plan C, but they ultimately voted 3-1, with three outgoing Board members electing not to vote, to stay in Plan B.
Grimsley, Laura Blackwell and Rob Walter all voted to stay in Plan B emphasizing the fact students learn better when they are on campus learning face to face with teachers. Incoming Board members Tim Furr, Keshia Sandidge and Denise Adcock also emphasized in their campaigns for seats the importance of getting children back into schools. But with the statistics currently where they are, it would appear a move could be imminent to Plan C.
“As much as we all want kids in school, and that is our No. 1 priority…you have to face a reality of when you’re actually going to have a teacher shortage or the ability to have a teacher in the classroom to cover them,” Grimsley said. “That’s just the reality.”
This story will be updated with more quotes from tonight’s meeting.
