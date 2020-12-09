Cabarrus County Schools moving to Plan C starting Monday

Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley said before the meeting they were going to have a serious discussion about moving back into Plan C after new information gathered over the last couple of days.

“Superintendent (Chris Lowder) has been on the phone with the (Cabarrus) Health Alliance pretty much all day and they are very concerned that the numbers have gotten exceedingly higher today versus even Monday when we met,” she said. “They really are recommending that we move into a remote setting for the kids.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday the infection rate in the County was at 13 percent for COVID-19. That rate puts Cabarrus County as one of 48 in the state classified as critical spread of the virus.

The school district has seen more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since reopening in Plan B in October, but it’s the quarantines due to those cases has put Cabarrus County Schools in a position where making a move might be necessary.

“It’s more so about the teachers and teacher shortages,” Grimsley said.

She continued: “When you start looking at the quarantine numbers it becomes a different visual for you to understand. Teachers are not going to be in classrooms. They’re going to be in quarantine, and we don’t have enough staff to cover those.”