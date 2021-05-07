Cabarrus County's Adopt a Senior group keeps spreading positivity to community

The 2021 Cabarrus County Adopt a Senior event will be extended another week through May 23.
Matt Riggins, a teacher and coach at Mount Pleasant High School, started Adopt a Senior in Cabarrus County last year and it has grown into something he wasn’t quite expecting.
“I saw someone else doing (this) last year in another county and basically copied it because I thought it was a pretty cool idea,” he said in a phone call Friday.
He continued: “I thought it was just kind of a nice way to spread some positivity and to do some nice things because last year’s seniors and this year’s seniors as well have kind of missed out on some of the traditional high school bench marks. Like prom and last year’s graduation being a big different and partial virtual school and all this kind of stuff so I just thought it was kind of cool to try to do something nice for them and it kind of took on a life of its own.”
Riggins initially set out to help out as many students as he could and had no expectations of it becoming what it did. Last year more than 5,000 people joined the group and more than 1,000 seniors were adopted.
“We haven’t had quite that engagement this year but we keep trying to get the message out and get people a chance to just do something a little nice in the community,” Riggins said.
Seniors can still be adopted and those wanting to help can go to Facebook and find the group at “2021 Cabarrus County Adopt a Senior.”
The group is private but Riggins and his fellow administrators will be ready to approve a request for anyone wanting to join.
“A parent can go on the Facebook page and post pictures of their kid, brag about their kid, say where they go to school and what their future plans are — whether they’re going to go into college or into the workplace or the military or trade school or whatever they plan on doing — and get parents a chance brag on their kid. They like doing that and they deserve the opportunity,” Riggins said. “Then someone in the community offers (to help). They post a list of the snacks that they like, things they like and someone in the community gets together out of the goodness of their heart and makes them a little gift basket and delivers it to them.”
Group admins will tag posts of seniors “awaiting adoption” so people can search for them in the group.
Riggins is excited to have seen all of the engagement he has had, but also fully admits he could not have done it with all of the help from others in the Cabarrus County School district. While this is not a project affiliated with CCS, those helping him out make their career in the County.
“I want to thank the other people that are helping me out this year because they’ve done a lot of work and they definitely deserve recognition,” he said. “Becky Daquila who is the data manager here at Mount Pleasant helped me out, Erika Holub who is an E.C. Teacher at Central Cabarrus and also Elliott Young who is a social studies teacher at Hickory Ridge High, (they have all been such a huge help).”
The group has been such a success Riggins decided to extend it to a second year for the 2021 year and he is considering doing it again in the future.
“I hadn’t thought about it after last year but people were asking are you going to do it again?” he said. “And there seemed to be enough people that wanted us to that I said, ‘Why not?’ So I think I will (do it again).
“I enjoy doing it. It is a decent time commitment but I think it’s a nice thing to do for the kids.”