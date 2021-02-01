Cabarrus parents, educators call press conference objecting to move to Plan A

Since taking their seats in December after being elected, the focus of new members Furr, Sandidge and Adcock has been to get children into school in Plan A. Grimsley has been pushing for that as well since before the election while Blackwell and Walter did too. However, Walter did vote against a move to Plan A last week due to the fact he wanted more information before voting affirmatively.

The School Board has created a Task Force gathering information from school employees as well as community members looking for the right way to open schools back up. Grimsley first suggested its creation in December and cited much of the information included in the first summary of their initial meetings in her decision to vote for a move to Plan A.

“They’ve asked us to not go from C to A, we went from C to B to A,” Grimsley said. “They asked us to give them plenty of time to make sure that the overall community picture was looking better, that it allowed staff and transportation and our substitute questions about shortages (to be) answered, they asked us to allow them a transition time that was doable and that they could work with…and that’s what we did.”

From the time of the vote to move to Plan A last week the district and parents had three weeks to make arrangements for the transition. Fourth and fifth grade parents and teachers have seven weeks.