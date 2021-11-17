Cabarrus school board approves numerous personnel changes

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki recently announced several personnel appointments approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education.

Carol Herndon has been selected as chief financial officer, replacing Kelly Kluttz, who resigned. Herndon is currently the chief financial officer at Rowan-Salisbury School System, a position she has held since 2017. She has more than 25 years managing and leading large, complex organizations, including Delhaize America/Food Lion. Carol earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Kelly Withers, associate superintendent/chief of schools at Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSSS), has been selected as deputy superintendent, replacing Brian Schultz, who resigned. Before joining the RSSS Central Office team, Withers served as principal at South Rowan and Jesse Carson High Schools. During her tenure at Jesse Carson, she was recognized as the N.C. Northwest Regional Principal of the Year. She also worked as an assistant principal and as a high school science teacher. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a master’s degree from Gardner-Webb University and a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.