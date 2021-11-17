Cabarrus school board approves numerous personnel changes

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki recently announced several personnel appointments approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education.
Carol Herndon has been selected as chief financial officer, replacing Kelly Kluttz, who resigned. Herndon is currently the chief financial officer at Rowan-Salisbury School System, a position she has held since 2017. She has more than 25 years managing and leading large, complex organizations, including Delhaize America/Food Lion. Carol earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Kelly Withers, associate superintendent/chief of schools at Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSSS), has been selected as deputy superintendent, replacing Brian Schultz, who resigned. Before joining the RSSS Central Office team, Withers served as principal at South Rowan and Jesse Carson High Schools. During her tenure at Jesse Carson, she was recognized as the N.C. Northwest Regional Principal of the Year. She also worked as an assistant principal and as a high school science teacher. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a master’s degree from Gardner-Webb University and a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Yolanda Blakeney, assistant principal of instruction at West Cabarrus High School, has been named principal at C.C. Griffin Middle School, replacing Sue Nash, who will transfer to Harris Road Middle School as an assistant principal. Sue replaces Sherry Lee, who was named principal at J.N. Fries STEM Middle School. Blakeney joined Cabarrus County Schools as a chemistry teacher at Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School in 2012. She became the dean of students at the school in 2014 before transferring to Cox Mill High School as an assistant principal in 2017. Blakeney was a part of the leadership team which opened West Cabarrus High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Wingate University and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University and currently is enrolled in a doctoral degree program at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Both Blakeney and Nash began their new assignments on Nov. 12th.
Sherry Lee, assistant principal at Harris Road Middle School, has been selected as principal of J.N. Fries STEM Middle School, replacing Kristy Bullock, who previously was announced as principal of the new Roberta Road Middle School. Lee began her career in Cabarrus County Schools as a classroom teacher in 1996. After time away working for the City of Concord, she returned to CCS as a classroom teacher at Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary School. She also has worked at Pitts School Road and Patriots STEM Elementary Schools in classroom and lead teacher roles. She served as a principal intern at Harris Road Middle School before being named to her current role 2018. She earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Lee began her new assignment on Nov. 12th.
Rebecca Phillips, assistant principal of instruction at Harold E. Winkler IB Middle School, has been named principal of the school, replacing Dr. Michael Williams, who recently joined the district’s Human Resources team as personnel director. Phillips joined CCS in 2007 as a classroom teacher at Coltrane-Webb STEM Elementary School. She was named Teacher of the Year at the school in 2013. During the 2015-2016 academic school year, she was a principal intern at Winkler Middle through the North Carolina Principal Fellow Program at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC). She joined the Winkler leadership team as an assistant principal after completing her internship. Phillips also has served as a mentor for new assistant principals in the district and as a volunteer for the N.C. Middle Level Educators Conference leadership team.
She earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from UNCC. Phillips began her new assignment on Nov. 9.
Dr. Elizabeth (Liz) Snyder, principal at Concord Middle School, has been named principal of West Cabarrus High School, replacing Todd Smith, who will retire in December. Snyder joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2015 as principal of Hickory Ridge Middle School and was named CCS Principal of the Year in 2018, and in February 2019, she transferred to Concord Middle. She began her career as a principal in Thomasville City Schools. She earned a bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree from Gardner-Webb University.
Snyder will join the West Cabarrus leadership team on Jan. 1, 2022.
Deandra Henderson, director of continuous improvement for the New York City Department of Education (NYC DOE), will join Cabarrus County Schools as an assistant principal at Hickory Ridge Middle School, replacing Dr. Courtney Smith, who recently transferred to the Education Center as human resources coordinator. Throughout her tenure with NYC DOE, Henderson served as a teacher development and evaluation coach and as a universal literacy reading coach. She also taught 5th grade and completed her leadership internship at a magnet school for math, science and technology in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Henderson earned a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees from City University of New York.
Nicole Jones has joined the leadership team at Northwest Cabarrus High School as an assistant principal, replacing Mandalin Browning, who resigned. She worked as an English and social studies teacher at J.N. Fries Magnet School from 2012-2014. She also was a teacher in Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools. Most recently, she worked as the IB coordinator at South Iredell High School. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from Saginaw Valley State University and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University (ASU). She also earned a graduate certificate in school leadership from ASU.
Jones joined the NCHS leadership team in August.
Michelle Kline, principal intern at Harrisburg Elementary School, was named assistant principal at Winecoff Elementary School, replacing Keith Vetter, who transferred. Kline joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2008 and worked as an English Language Arts teacher at C.C. Griffin Middle School until 2018 when she joined the faculty at Harold E. Winkler Middle School. She began her tenure at Harrisburg Elementary in 2020. Kline earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University (Ohio) and two master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She also is a graduate of the North Carolina Principal Fellows Program.
Kline began her new assignment in September.
Krina Patel-Pressley, assistant principal at Concord Middle School, will transfer to West Cabarrus High School, replacing Yolanda Blakeney, who was named principal at C.C. Griffin Middle School earlier this week.
Patel-Pressley joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2016 as a classroom teacher at R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary School and was named Teacher of the Year at the school for the 2016-2017 academic year. She is a National Board Certified-teacher and a graduate of the Cabarrus County Schools Teacher Leadership Cohort. She joined the leadership team at Concord Middle School in 2020. She began her career in education as a classroom teacher in Dorchester 2 County Schools (South Carolina). She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree from Charleston Southern University.
Patel-Pressley began her new assignment on Nov. 15.
Melanie Searl, dean of students at A.T. Allen Elementary School, has been named assistant principal at the school. Searl began her educational career as a classroom teacher at Union County Public Schools in 2000. She joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2012 as a classroom teacher at Beverly Hills STEM Elementary School, where she also worked as a K-5 interventionist. She is a graduate of the CCS Teacher Leader Cohort Class of 2017. Searl also worked as an instructional data coach at Kannapolis City Schools before returning to CCS as dean at A.T. Allen. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State College and a master’s degree from Queen’s University.
Searl transitioned into her new role at A.T. Allen on Nov. 9.
Keith Vetter, assistant principal at Winecoff Elementary School, was named assistant principal at Northwest Cabarrus High School, replacing Jeff Walter, who resigned. Vetter joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2013 as an exceptional children’s resource teacher at W.M. Irvin Elementary School. He also worked as an EC lead teacher at W.M. Irvin, Weddington Hills and Wolf Meadow Elementary Schools. He completed his principal internship at A.T. Allen Elementary School during the 2017-2018 school year and has completed short-term assignments as an interim assistant principal at Weddington Hills and Wolf Meadow. He joined the leadership team at Winecoff Elementary School in 2018.
Vetter earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from LeMoyne College. He began his new assignment in September.