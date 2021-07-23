Carolina International School announces Karen Young as new principal

He continued: “(Add to that) Her wealth of knowledge in so many areas whether it be in elementary education or secondary ed, but also looking at programs that go beyond the walls of a K-12 school is very nice to see. To really offer our students some programs that have high impact and can really help them be the empathetic, compassionate, problem-solving leaders that we want them to be — that’s important to me. It really is.”

CIS’s motto is “The World is Our Family” and they heavily emphasize a global education. They want to connect with the rest of the world and grow together. Ms. Young is well traveled both on her own free time as well as in her work. In fact, she did her student teaching in Madrid, Spain.

That kind of experience and worldview gives her a unique chance to truly carry out the school’s goals.

“This is something different, just that focus, the idea of being part of the environment because they have the environmental studies and global studies,” she said. “That’s what hooked me, the global piece right? Right now our world is shrinking. It’s getting smaller. We’re finding out we have more similarities than we do differences and this is a group of people, this generation, they’re just going to push us forward to having a better understanding of each other and a more open perspective on how related we are.