Carolina International School announces Karen Young as new principal

CONCORD — It’s hard to miss the energy Karen Young brings to a room. From her upbeat personality to her sheer enthusiasm about education, Young exudes the passion of someone who has dedicated her life to bringing positivity and drive to any atmosphere. Then you find out she still actively participates in double dutch after more than 30 years in education and that energy makes complete sense.
Karen Young grew up in The Bronx, New York and has been part of the educational world since graduating from Boston College. She graduated in May and was almost immediately in charge of her own classroom in August and has been teaching ever since. Her jump right into teaching is easy to understand just because her positivity and energy which is impossible to miss.
Now she is taking that energy to Carolina International School in Concord where she just started as the school’s new principal. To say it’s new is even a bit of an understatement. She got her offer letter July 7 and just stepped onto campus this week. She is so new she hasn’t even had a chance to meet a teacher in person yet, though several reached out when the school announced her hiring.
“I’m anxious to meet them, they seem anxious to meet me,” she said in an interview Thursday. “There’s always nerves because it’s somebody new, but I’m really excited.”
Ms. Young spent the last five years at a school in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg system but has worked as a principal in the past as part of a charter school based in Charlotte. After spending those last few years as a teacher she was excited to get back into administration.
However, she has an extensive background in teaching and is excited to bring that to Carolina International School starting this academic year.
“I find with administration teachers have to believe in you right?” She said. “It helps because I understand standards, I understand how to teach, I understand what good instruction should look like, understand what best practices should look like. I know when to stop and pivot on the drop of a dime because it has to happen because it’s not about me it’s about the students and making sure I’m able to disseminate all of this information right?
“So if I have that in my toolkit when I go and I help a teacher and I’m coaching, it gives me that much more credibility. It’s like, ‘Oh, she’s coming in, she’s going to help me with this. Hey Ms. Young can you sit down and help me figure out discipline or management for this? How can I be proactive? Can you look at my lesson plan? What do you think?’ And I can actually do that, so I have a lot in my toolbox, I have a lot to offer.”
Ms. Young has taught at just about every level of the school system and done just about everything else in both New York and North Carolina. That level of aptitude got CIS Head of School Joseph Canty interested in her as a candidate quickly.
“I think her personality exudes not only being positive but also being fair and that’s who we are in our mission as an international school,” he said. “Having that lens with someone else is going to be fun.”
He continued: “(Add to that) Her wealth of knowledge in so many areas whether it be in elementary education or secondary ed, but also looking at programs that go beyond the walls of a K-12 school is very nice to see. To really offer our students some programs that have high impact and can really help them be the empathetic, compassionate, problem-solving leaders that we want them to be — that’s important to me. It really is.”
CIS’s motto is “The World is Our Family” and they heavily emphasize a global education. They want to connect with the rest of the world and grow together. Ms. Young is well traveled both on her own free time as well as in her work. In fact, she did her student teaching in Madrid, Spain.
That kind of experience and worldview gives her a unique chance to truly carry out the school’s goals.
“This is something different, just that focus, the idea of being part of the environment because they have the environmental studies and global studies,” she said. “That’s what hooked me, the global piece right? Right now our world is shrinking. It’s getting smaller. We’re finding out we have more similarities than we do differences and this is a group of people, this generation, they’re just going to push us forward to having a better understanding of each other and a more open perspective on how related we are.
“So what a great way to become part of that population of people who can actually make greater gains. Every year, every generation we make gains as people as citizens of the world. So what a nice way to go through this part of my journey moving kids forward and helping them really grasp the idea that we are family. We’re in this piece together, that this globe belongs to us and we have to move it forward to make it something even better than how it was given to us.”
Ms. Young exemplifies the type of educator Joseph Canty is excited to partner with in moving Carolina International School forward.
“It’s very nice to see the energy and the focus around, ‘How can we continue to support our community? How can we strive to be better as educators? How can we continue to live in our mission, most importantly, and be true to who we are in how we were founded?’ That’s what you hope for in your school leaders,” he said. “That’s what you hope for in your principal and I think she’s going to do amazing with our leadership team. I think our teachers are going to enjoy working with her, and I think she’s going to be great for our parents and I think the students will love getting to know her. I think it’s going to be awesome.”