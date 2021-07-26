Carolina International's Head of School sees big things coming in near future

Most importantly Mr. Canty wants to see his students grow. The goal of the school to make its students better. Ms. Young talked about just that thing in an interview last week soon after her introduction as the school’s principal.

“I want the students to own the school,” she said. “I want the students to — and I don’t know them yet — but my goal is to have the students just want to be here. Give them a voice, find a way to invest them, not just in only the school, but coming up with ideas for outside, coming up with ideas for the classroom, having the teachers feel comfortable enough to release some of the ownership of the classroom and let the students come in and let them help each other grow, mature, make mistakes and be bolstered.”

She continued: “I think once you’ve invested in something you will do your best to be the best and the academics will come.”

Mr. Canty spoke glowingly of Ms. Young last week in introducing her and he constantly compliments his students and staff every chance he gets when doing so publicly.

When he introduced himself to the CIS community last year he was impassioned in his belief this school was special and that it could continue to grow into even more. He continues to believe that and knows his community can be even better.

“We are trying to move forward with STEAM and STEM and then we really are trying to be thoughtful about diversity, equity and inclusion. We’ve got work to do and we’ll continue working through that,” he said. “I think it’s important to share with those and be very open that, just as every community wants to grow and continue to be inclusive we recognize that and we will continue to push forward in that regard and do what is sound and right for our entire community and everyone in it. All the cultures and leaves that we represent.”