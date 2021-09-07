Catawba College Presidential Honor Roll announced

SALISBURY — A total of 164 students have been named to the Presidential Honor Roll list for the 2020-21 academic year at Catawba College, according to Dr. Constance Rogers-Lowery, provost of the college.
Students named to the Presidential Honor Roll list have achieved a 3.7 grade point average in 30 or more semester hours.
Students on the 2020-21 academic year Presidential Honor Roll list include:
• China Grove: Vonni Gilmore, Ronda Kirkman and Kaley Knight.
• Concord: Hannah Dunn, Destiny Hunter, Benjamin LaFevers, Tatiana Rivers and Cameron Shaffner.
• Davidson: Kasey Hahn, Arilyn Lynch and William Rogue.
• Huntersville: Kylie Vilseck.
• Kannapolis: Allison Baker, Aliya Foster and Keirsten Morgan.
• Mooresville: Nicholas Alberse, Ashley Bartolac, Brooke Freeman, Jenna Harris, Julia Lambe, Anna Willis and Eric Wismiowski.
• Mount Pleasant: Alana Cooper.
• Rockwell: Rebekah Cale, Larry Harvey, Madison Holshouser and Madison Hunter.
• Salisbury: Richard Ajwang, Abigail Birkhead, Sarah Burke, Jenny Cheng, Chase Clayton, Carolina Correia, Andrea Garide Lecca, Trey Germano, Caylinn Helm, Benjamin King, Andrew Kisamore, Clayton Lewis, Bernard Malloy, Zack Miller, Michaela Patterson, Alexander Rodriguez, Angela Smith and Matthew Smith.