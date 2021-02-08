CCS, KCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Feb. 1 through Feb. 7

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week over Feb. 1 through Feb. 7 on Monday.
KCS reported eight new cases and 24 quarantines while CCS reported 69 new cases (21 staff, 48 students). The numbers in Kannapolis are only among 743 staff members who are currently working in the district. Students are not counted as they were in an all-remote Plan C last week due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Kannapolis City Schools voted to go back into Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B starting Feb. 16 at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
The district has been in Plan C since the middle of December after numbers due to COVID-19 had been rising in the County, but following a press conference last week where Gov. Cooper and state leaders “urged” schools to move back to in-person learning, KCS voted to go back Monday.
The 69 cases in Cabarrus County Schools is a pandemic high for the district, but it is only an increase of the 63 reported a week ago. However, these are supposed to be new cases so it does not take into account cases reported from the previous week.
This is the second consecutive week in which seven cases have been reported on a single campus. Last week there were seven cases reported in students at Cox Mill High School while this week there were seven reported at CC Griffin STEM Middle. Five cases were reported in staff members while two were students.
No other school had more than four cases, including Cox Mill High School which reported only three new cases among students. Fifteen schools reported zero cases this week. That is one more school than last week with zero cases.
However there were seven schools this week that had four or more cases which is up from three a week ago. In addition to CC Griffin’s seven Hickory Ridge Elementary (one staff, three students), Patriots STEM Elementary (four students), Mount Pleasant Elementary (two students, two staff), Central Cabarrus High School (one staff, three students), Jay M. Robinson High School (four students) and Centralized Services (four staff) all had at least four cases.
Bethel Elementary (three students), Pitts School Road Elementary (two staff, one student), W.R. Odell Elementary (one staff, two students), the aforementioned Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge High School (three students) all had three positives.
A.T. Allen Elementary (two students) Charles E. Boger Elementary (two students), Cox Mill Elementary (two students), Weddington Hills Elementary (two students), Harris Road Middle (two students), Winkler Middle (two students) and Northwest Cabarrus High (two students) all had two cases.
Carl A. Furr Elementary (one staff), Coltrane-Webb STEM (one student), R. Brown McAllister (one student), Rocky River Elementary (one student), W.M. Irvin Elementary (one student), Winecoff Elementary (one student), J.N. Fries Middle (one student), Concord High (one student) and Mount Pleasant High (one student) all had one case reported.
Beverly Hills STEM Elementary, Harrisburg Elementary, W.R. Odell Primary, Wolf Meadow Elementary, Concord Middle, Hickory Ridge Middle, Mount Pleasant Middle, Northwest Cabarrus Middle, Early College High School, Early College of Technology, West Cabarrus High, Cabarrus Virtual Academy, CCS Opportunity School, Mary Frances Wall Center, the Performance Learning Center and Royal Oaks School of the Arts all reported zero cases.
KCS updates their weekly COVID-19 numbers every Monday at 4:30 p.m. CCS updates theirs every Monday at 5 p.m.