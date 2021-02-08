CCS, KCS update COVID-19 numbers for week of Feb. 1 through Feb. 7

Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools updated their COVID-19 numbers for the week over Feb. 1 through Feb. 7 on Monday.

KCS reported eight new cases and 24 quarantines while CCS reported 69 new cases (21 staff, 48 students). The numbers in Kannapolis are only among 743 staff members who are currently working in the district. Students are not counted as they were in an all-remote Plan C last week due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Kannapolis City Schools voted to go back into Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B starting Feb. 16 at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

The district has been in Plan C since the middle of December after numbers due to COVID-19 had been rising in the County, but following a press conference last week where Gov. Cooper and state leaders “urged” schools to move back to in-person learning, KCS voted to go back Monday.

The 69 cases in Cabarrus County Schools is a pandemic high for the district, but it is only an increase of the 63 reported a week ago. However, these are supposed to be new cases so it does not take into account cases reported from the previous week.