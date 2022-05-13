CCS personnel earn many honors

Cabarrus County Schools teachers and administrators have earned a number of awards and honors recently. Here are some of them:

Dr. Erin Anderson, principal at Harrisburg Elementary School, was recognized by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte during its International Women’s Day Celebration.

Dr. James Davis, principal at W.M. Irvin Elementary School, received the 2022 N.C. Association for Middle-Level Education Higher Education Professional to Watch award and the NCMLE C. Kenneth McEwin Distinguished Service award.

Ian Sullivan, teacher at Hickory Ridge High School, received the Wells Fargo 2022 Inspiring Teacher Award from The Jimmy Awards for his efforts to guide and train theater students.

Mary Beth Roth, CCS Middle School Director named the 2020 Administrator To Watch by N.C. Association for Middle Level Education.

Jennifer Brinson, Regional Principal of the Year 2019-2020 and Principal at Wolf Meadow Elementary School, received the 2019-2020 Don Chalker Award for Excellence in Educational Leadership from Western Carolina University.

Courtney Smith, Assistant Principal at Hickory Ridge Middle School, received the 2019-2020 Don Chalker Award for Excellence in Educational Leadership from Western Carolina University.