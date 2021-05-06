Concord's Neerali Parika wins Congressional Art Competition for NC's 8th District

Ava Rackoff of Concord High was also named the fan favorite of the event with her piece titled “Prince of Grasses.”

Cabarrus County Commissioners Board Chair Steve Morris introduced Rep. Hudson at Thursday’s ceremony. He always finds joy in getting to see the artwork on display when he makes his way to the Capitol for business.

“That’s one of the thing that I look forward to anytime I visit D.C.,” he said. “With the Commissioners office when we travel over to the Capitol building I always look at the artwork that is displayed and ask them to point out the folks from District 8. So there is a community of thousands of people that enjoy that artwork all the time.”

The Artistic Discovery Contest began in 1982. More than 650,000 high school students have participated since its inception.

Parika’s artwork will be on display at the Capitol with winners from all across the country.