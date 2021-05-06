Concord's Neerali Parika wins Congressional Art Competition for NC's 8th District

CABARRUS COUNTY — Concord High’s Neerali Parika was named the winner of the 2021 Artistic Discovery Contest for North Carolina’s 8th District at a special ceremony at the City Club at Gibson Mill on Wednesday.
Parika’s black-and-white portrait of Michelle Obama will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
The Congressional Art Competition is optional for Representatives across the country but Congressman Richard Hudson has made a point to do it throughout his nine-year run in Congress because of his love for the arts.
“I’ve always done it because I think it’s really important,” he said during his opening comments Wednesday evening. “Not only to highlight your art and talent, but I just think the arts are so important. They’re so important just for our quality of life, but I also think it’s great for brain development.
“I have a 5-year-old son we encourage to participate in art. When I was younger I even wrote when I was in kindergarten or first grade that I was going to be an artist when I grew up, but apparently you’ve got to have the talent for that to work out, so I ended up in politics.”
UNC School of the Arts student Knox Barringer’s “Skull in Fabric” came in second place while Terry Sanford High’s Andrea Jean’s “Sleepless” came in third. Barringer and Jean will have their artwork displayed in Rep. Hudson’s office for the next year.
Ava Rackoff of Concord High was also named the fan favorite of the event with her piece titled “Prince of Grasses.”
Cabarrus County Commissioners Board Chair Steve Morris introduced Rep. Hudson at Thursday’s ceremony. He always finds joy in getting to see the artwork on display when he makes his way to the Capitol for business.
“That’s one of the thing that I look forward to anytime I visit D.C.,” he said. “With the Commissioners office when we travel over to the Capitol building I always look at the artwork that is displayed and ask them to point out the folks from District 8. So there is a community of thousands of people that enjoy that artwork all the time.”
The Artistic Discovery Contest began in 1982. More than 650,000 high school students have participated since its inception.
Parika’s artwork will be on display at the Capitol with winners from all across the country.
“It has been my privilege over the past couple years to have been at several of these announcements and being able to participate in looking at all this art,” Morris said. “The thing that I always say is I am very, very thankful that I am not asked to do any judging with any of this art because I think it is all tremendous. It’s just mind-boggling to me the talent that we see up here, so this certainly is a pleasure to be able to look at that.”
“It’s always fun to see the proud parents and the proud teachers who put a lot into these young people and to you young people I’m just always in awe of your talent,” Rep. Hudson added.
The competition is judged locally by the Cabarrus Arts Council and allows work submitted to be no more than 26 by 26 inches and no deeper than four inches in depth. Artists can submit paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer generated art and photography.
Rep. Hudson intends to continue supporting the competition during his tenure in congress.
“I still always take every opportunity to encourage young artists like you,” he said. “So to each of you, whether you get a certificate today, whether you’re first place or second place or whatever, each one of you is a winner and I’m proud of you for putting yourself out there and sharing your incredible art with us and I just want to encourage you to keep going.”