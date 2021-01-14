Corning Donates $5.5M for Scholarships to More Than 260 N.C. A&T Students

Corning and North Carolina A&T announced a five-year partnership Thursday which will contribute $5.5 million in scholarships to more than 260 students. The partnership’s goal is to prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and education.

Corning, which operates facilities in both Concord and Midland, has cultivated a long relationship with N.C. A&T and will provide scholarships through this partnership through 2026. It will especially focus on enhancing STEM education, helping students become community classroom teachers and boosting the number of graduates in other fields critical to the nation’s workforce.

“This important partnership with Corning represents further validation of the incredible opportunities at our university to enhance the face of the American workplace, bringing additional equity to key market sectors,” N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said in a press release. “We are deeply grateful to our friends and colleagues at Corning for their generosity.”