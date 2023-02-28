Local students on Emory & Henry Dean’s List

EMORY, VA – Emory & Henry College congratulates students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s list. To be named to the Dean’s list a student must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Hometowns and students are: Concord – Kate Prager; Davidson – Paige Woodworth; and Huntersville – Jacob Morgan.

Riley graduates from College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC – Julia Riley of Concord, NC, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the College of Charleston.

Riley was among more than 290 students who received degrees.

SNHU announces fall President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Students included are:

Concord – Joey Furr, Haley Wichman, Christopher Abney, Kimberly Machiels, Courtney Amphavanna, Justin Baker.

Davidson – Spencer Gazzaway.

Harisburg – Lanah Stanford, William Chandler.

Kannapolis – Rebecca Allen, Becky Her, Ashley Taylor.

Mount Pleasant – Megan Singleton.

SNHU announces fall Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Concord – Linda Cockerham, Teniqua Moon, Jacob Clarkson.

Kannapolis – Erin Shrader, Ashley Otanez.

Honors Society inducts student from Concord

CEDARVILLE, OH – The Lambda Pi Eta (LPH) NuNu Chapter, Cedarville University's communication honors society, has inducted 25 new members this fall. These students will become lifelong members of one of the National Communication Association's 500 LPH chapters and be recognized for superior academic achievement.

This year's inductees include Junior Luke Richardson from Concord.

Wicker on PennWest Dean’s List

CALIFORNIA, PA – Congratulations to Alayna Wicker of Concord on being named to Pennsylvania Western University Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester.

Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean’s List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:

The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.

The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.

Wicker studied at PennWest’s Clarion Campus this semester.