Education news: Recent graduate, dean's list and more

Cawa graduates from Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Ashley Cawa of Concord graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution's fall semester. She received a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christ-centered, liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention.

Safrit earns Dean’s List honors

CANTON, NY – Rachel M. Safrit, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Kannapolis, earned Dean’s List honors during the fall 2022 semester.

Dean’s List recognizes full-time students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.

Rippey inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA – Mackenzie Rippey of Landis, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Rippey was initiated at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Rippey is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Cope achieves academic honors

DUDLEY, MA – Brandon Cope from Kannapolis achieved academic honors for the fall 2022 semester at Nichols College.

The President’s List and Dean’s List recognize those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. To be included on the Presidents List, a student must have a grade point average of 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester. Students with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive Dean’s List honors.

Anderson, Tolone named to Dean’s List

BRIDGEWATER, VA – Nearly 550 students at Bridgewater College were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List, which was announced by Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Leona A. Sevick. Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Students from your area include Aidan Anderson of Charlotte, and Kathryn Tolone of Concord.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.