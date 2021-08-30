Former A.L. Brown student weeks away from mission to space

Steve isn’t worried either.

“Chris had mentioned at the very onset of this adventure that he’s not worried at all,” Steve said. “He said space travel has come a long way even since the space shuttle…We’ve overcome a lot of the barriers of what works and what doesn’t work in space and how to build things better and safer and it just keeps getting better and better. And the rocket they’re using has been flight worthy for several times.”

He continued: “He says the people at SpaceX are amazing and that they have an incredible enthusiasm, a professionalism about them and so they’re going to do everything they can to do things right. There is an inherent risk of course but so is driving down the highway.”

Both men know things can go wrong with launches such as this, but Chris is sure he will be prepared for what he could have to deal with.