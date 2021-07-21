Freed-Hardeman announces honors lists

HENDERSON, TN – Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the 2021 spring semester.
To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
FHU congratulates the following students honored during the spring 2021 semester:
President’s list: Thomas Yukich of Davidson.
Dean’s list: Drew Fortson of Concord, Thaddaeus Lankford of Granite Quarry, and Dalton Lankford of Salisbury.
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.