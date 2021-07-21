 Skip to main content
Freed-Hardeman announces honors lists
Freed-Hardeman announces honors lists

Freed-Hardemanf University

HENDERSON, TN – Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the 2021 spring semester.

To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

FHU congratulates the following students honored during the spring 2021 semester:

President’s list: Thomas Yukich of Davidson.

Dean’s list: Drew Fortson of Concord, Thaddaeus Lankford of Granite Quarry, and Dalton Lankford of Salisbury.

