Gamma Pi presents local scholarship

Gamma Pi, the local chapter of DKG, Society International for Key Women Educators held a Spring Gathering at Kannapolis Church of Christ on April 5.

The Scholarship Committee presented the Gamma Pi Scholarship for Future Teachers to Abigail Bogle. Abigail is a student at A L Brown High School and is looking to pursue a teaching career in Math and History.

Amy Gough, the executive director of the Cabarrus County Education Foundation described how the Foundation is bringing together educators and businesses to help students leave school with a career direction, no matter what pathway the student chooses to pursue.

Some of the programs available to students are the Cabarrus LINK Program which brings teachers and businesses together to reach a common goal for student involvement. Career Connections Day allows students to network with businesses. Reading+Mentoring 4 Success is a pilot program to help students improve their reading skills and encourage reading for pleasure. Visit the Gamma Pi website at gammapincdkg.weebly.com